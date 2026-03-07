Emirates has resumed flights after earlier suspending all operations to and from Dubai on Saturday.

The airline announced the update via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Earlier on Saturday, Emirates halted flights and advised passengers not to go to the airport while it monitored developments affecting its operations.

What they are saying

According to Emirates, passengers with confirmed bookings for afternoon flights can now proceed to the airport for departure. The airline added that the advisory also applies to customers transiting through Dubai, provided their connecting flights are operating.

“Emirates will resume operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating.”

Passengers were encouraged to check the latest flight schedule before travelling, as only operating flights will depart.

The airline said customers can view upcoming flights and book seats through its travel portal.

Emirates noted that it is continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly.

More insights

Following Emirates’ announcement, Dubai Airports (DXB) said it has partially resumed operations from March 7, with some flights operating from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport unless their airline confirmed their flight.

“We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC. Please do not travel to the airport unless you have been contacted by your airline that your flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change.”

Earlier on Saturday, DXB temporarily suspended operations at Dubai International Airport for the safety of passengers, airport staff and airline crew.

Authorities said all procedures were being handled in line with established safety protocols.

Over the past few days, Dubai airports have continued facilitating flights to assist stranded travellers. Between March 2 and March 5 alone, more than 500 flights departed DXB and DWC, providing about 105,000 outbound seats to over 80 countries. In total, more than 1,140 flights were facilitated over 84 hours to help travellers return home.

Backstory

The disruption to flights comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel, the United States and Iran.

The conflict began about a week ago after a joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran, which was followed by retaliatory drone attacks from Iran targeting Israel and neighbouring countries hosting U.S. military bases.

At the start of the conflict last Saturday, several airlines across Asia and Europe cancelled flights and suspended operations following widespread closure of Middle East airspace.

Flight tracking maps at the time showed largely empty skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain as airlines halted services or rerouted aircraft.

Major Gulf aviation hubs were among the hardest hit by the disruptions as airports and airlines temporarily halted operations due to security concerns.

Although there have been slight improvements in recent days with some flights resuming at DXB and DWC, overall flight activity across the region remains below normal levels.

What you should know

Dubai Airports say the number of flights operating from Dubai continues to rise steadily as airlines adjust schedules and security conditions improve.

Over the past 84 hours, more than 1,140 flights have been facilitated through Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

Between March 2 and March 5 alone, over 500 flights departed from the two airports, providing approximately 105,000 outbound seats to destinations across more than 80 countries.

Dubai Airports note that they continue to monitor the situation closely, coordinating with airlines to ensure safe and efficient operations as conditions gradually stabilize.