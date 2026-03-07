The Cross River Government has banned Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) from road operations across the state.

Governor Benedict Otu made the announcement in Calabar on Saturday, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The decision follows protests by commercial bus and tricycle operators over high ticket fees, excessive fines, and alleged harassment by enforcement teams.

Governor Otu’s directive also includes a major review of transport fees and penalties in the state, signaling a significant policy shift in the regulation of commercial transport operations.

What they are saying

Governor Otu has directed that VIOs focus solely on office duties, with a reduction in ticket fees and traffic penalties.

“The Cross River Government has banned the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) from road operations across the state,” the NAN report read in part.

“All traffic-related fines be slashed by 50% and must be paid only into designated Cross River Government accounts.”

“Daily ticket for tricycle riders have been reduced from N1,200 to N500, however, every activity of commercial tricycle operators ends at 6 p.m. daily, night operations are permanently banned.”

Under the new rules, bus ticket fees have been cut from N850 to N500, penalties for failing to purchase tickets have been lowered to N10,000, and night operations for tricycles are prohibited.

More insights

The government clarified the operational roles of transport agencies to ensure compliance and minimize harassment.

The Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA) will focus on vehicle registration and ticket sales at approved rates.

Enforcement officers must operate only in proper uniforms with verifiable identification.

The Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA) is now limited to statutory traffic management duties.

Commercial bus and tricycle operators are exempt from purchasing tickets on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

The directives take effect from March 9, 2026, and residents and operators are urged to cooperate with relevant authorities.

Flashback

The Cross River directive reflects a broader trend of limiting VIO powers in certain jurisdictions in Nigeria.

In October 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that VIOs could not stop, impound, or confiscate vehicles, nor impose fines within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ruling followed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by human rights lawyer Abubakar Marshal, which argued that VIO and other officials had exceeded their legal authority.

Justice Evelyn Maha held that the respondents lacked statutory power to enforce such actions and issued a perpetual injunction prohibiting these practices.

The court clarified that any attempt by VIO officials to carry out these powers in the FCT would violate motorists’ constitutional rights to freedom of movement and property, marking a precedent for restrictions on VIO operations outside of Lagos and other compliant states.

What you should know

VIO operations continue in other states, but restrictions like those in Cross River and the FCT are not universal.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice clarified that the FCT court ruling does not apply within Lagos.

Under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, the State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) inspects vehicles, issues Road Worthiness Certificates, and enforces traffic regulations in collaboration with other agencies.

VIS officers can issue fines payable immediately or within 48 hours, with motorists having the right to challenge tickets in court.

The Lagos statutory framework clearly establishes the legality and constitutionality of VIS operations in the state.

The Cross River ban is therefore a state-specific measure aimed at curbing abuse and reducing financial burdens on commercial operators, while reflecting wider debates on the limits of VIO authority in Nigeria.