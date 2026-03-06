Skymark Partners Limited (“Skymark”) launched its ₦10 Billion Series 1-4 Commercial Paper issuance under its ₦200 Billion Commercial Paper Programme, on Monday 2nd of March, 2026 and is set to close on Monday 9th of March, 2026.

This issuance follows the successful registration of Skymark’s new N200 Billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in February 2026.

“Our transition to a N200 Billion programme is a pointer to the sustained confidence investors have placed in Skymark’s credit profile and operational excellence,” said Egie Akpata, Chairman, Skymark Partners Limited. “As we navigate the current high-yield environment, we remain committed to providing investors with high-performing short-term instruments while maintaining our impeccable track record of timely redemption.”

Founded in 2009, Skymark is a proprietary investment company that focuses on investing and creating wealth in critical growth sectors such as financial services, real estate, technology, education, and agriculture. The Company invests in fast-growing opportunities in these target sectors, using proprietary analytical models and leveraging its strong relationships.

TRACK RECORD

Skymark Partners Limited has successfully raised ₦80.74 billion under its previous ₦30 billion Programme registered in 2022, of which ₦50.74 billion has been repaid.

ABOUT THE OFFER

The offer is in four (4) tenors from 91-days to 364-days with yields ranging from 17% to 24.5% across the various tenors. Skymark Partners Limited is rated A+ by DataPro.

The dealers on the transaction are UCML Capital, United Capital and AIICO Capital.

This pricing is very competitive compared to Nigerian Treasury Bills, deposits or mutual funds, providing investors the opportunity to lock in very high returns over up to one year.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Skymark’s financial performance has strengthened significantly, recording approximately 100% increase across all key financial metrics, including revenue, profit before tax, and total assets. Total assets for 2025 closed at N63 billion and PBT at N2.9 billion based on its 2025 management accounts.