Irvin Global and Investment Group has officially opened new branches in Ikeja and Victoria Island , strengthening its institutional presence in Lagos and advancing its strategy of improving access to structured, compliant, and responsible credit solutions within Nigeria’s key commercial hubs.

has officially opened new branches in , strengthening its institutional presence in Lagos and advancing its strategy of improving access to structured, compliant, and responsible credit solutions within Nigeria’s key commercial hubs. Led by Group Managing Director/CEO Dr. Nwangwa Uzonna , the expansion reflects the firm’s disciplined growth philosophy anchored on credibility, governance, integrity, and service optimisation , supported by a nationwide workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals delivering structured credit to individuals, SMEs, and corporates.

, the expansion reflects the firm’s disciplined growth philosophy anchored on , supported by a nationwide workforce of approximately delivering structured credit to individuals, SMEs, and corporates. With a diversified portfolio spanning payday loans, payroll financing, SME and business credit, asset financing, and LPO financing, Irvin Global continues to reinforce its role as a catalyst for financial inclusion, enterprise growth, and sustainable economic development across Nigeria.

In a financial landscape where structure and strategic foresight determines longevity, Irvin Global and Investment Group continues to demonstrate why it remains a forward-thinking institution within Nigeria’s credit and financial services space.

Irvin Global and Investment Group is a leading Premium Finance House with its corporate headquarters located in Abuja, Nigeria. Established with a clear vision to provide structured, accessible, and responsible credit solutions, the company has grown into a trusted financial partner for individuals, SMEs, and corporate organizations across Nigeria.

The official opening of the Ikeja and Victoria Island Branch marks another important milestone in the company’s measured expansion strategy, one focused not merely on growth, but on accessibility, service optimization, and institutional presence within key commercial hubs.

The story of Irvin Global is at its core a story of stewardship. What began as a vision to bridge the gap between financial opportunity and Nigerians has, through faith and hard work, grown into a billion-naira institution that has touched thousands of lives across the country.

Under the strategic faith based leadership of Dr. Nwangwa Uzonna (HCIB, FCIPA, DBA,PCF,DBA). The Group Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer of Irvin Global and Investment Group, the Institution has maintained a disciplined focus on credibility, governance, and strategic expansion. Dr Nwangwa’s leadership has been guided by a commitment to integrity, servant leadership and the belief that when a business is built on Godly principles, its impact outlasts any market cycle or economic season.

At the branch opening, key members of the management team led by the Indefatigable General Manager, Business Development; Joy Olowokere (HCIB,CMP) reiterated Irvin’s commitment to strengthening client relationships, improving turnaround efficiency and maintaining high compliance standards across all operational units.

With branches strategically located across Nigeria, Irvin Global has built a strong national presence supported by a robust staff network of approximately 5,000 professionals. This extensive workforce is positioned to serve Nigerians efficiently, ensuring timely service delivery, structured credit management, and responsive customer engagement across all operational locations.

Irvin Global’s expansion is supported by a portfolio of carefully structured credit facilities designed to meet diverse financial needs.

Payday Credit Facility

Short-term emergency financing designed to bridge salary gaps, ensuring individuals can meet urgent financial obligations before payday without unnecessary stress.

Payroll Credit Facility

A corporate-focused solution that enables organizations to provide structured loan access to their employees through payroll-backed arrangements. This solution enhances employee welfare while maintaining repayment discipline and institutional transparency.

Business Credit Facility

Structured funding for established businesses seeking strategic growth, operational expansion, and improved liquidity management.

SME Credit Facility

Designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital, inventory financing, equipment acquisition, and expansion support.

Asset Financing

Designed to help businesses and individuals acquire essential assets such as vehicles, equipment, machinery, and other productive tools necessary for growth and operational efficiency.

LPO Financing (Local Purchase Order Financing)

A strategic solution for contractors and suppliers who require funding to execute confirmed purchase orders. This facility enables businesses to fulfill supply contracts efficiently without liquidity constraints.

Each credit facility is delivered with clear documentation, defined repayment structures, and a strong emphasis on responsible borrowing. The new Ikeja and Victoria Island branches will operate under strengthened compliance standards, robust pre-disbursement assessments, and structured recovery frameworks.

By expanding its branch network, Irvin Global reinforces its role in supporting entrepreneurs, corporate institutions, and individuals seeking structured financial solutions. Access to responsible credit remains a key driver of SME stability, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. Irvin Global continues to promote financial responsibility, transparency, and integrity as core pillars of its operations.

Salary earners, Entrepreneurs, and Structured Business Operators who require disciplined and professionally managed credit solutions, our doors are open to you:

VISIT US AT:

No. 42, Allen Avenue, Opposite Wema Bank, Ikeja, Lagos State.

No 97, Adeola Odeku Street, (Union Bank Building) Victoria Island, Lagos State.

As Irvin Global continues to scale its reach across Nigeria, it remains grounded in the values that have earned the trust of thousands: integrity, innovation and an unrelenting commitment to impact.

Connect with Us: www.irvinglobalgroup.com | Instagram: @irvinglobal_group

Calls/WhatsApp: 0907-821-6588 | 0901-492-7378 | 0808-336-6010 | 0706-506-0767