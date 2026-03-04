Dukiya Investments convened the landmark Invest in Brazil Conference (Feb 23–25, 2026) in São Paulo, creating a high level platform that connects Nigerian investors to Brazil’s rapidly expanding real estate, agribusiness, infrastructure and long-term growth sectors —marking a strategic expansion of South South investment corridors.

In a strategic move aimed at expanding the global footprint of Nigerian investors, Dukiya Investments convened the landmark Invest in Brazil Conference from February 23 to 25, 2026, in São Paulo. The three-day event positioned Brazil’s real estate and long-term growth sectors as compelling frontiers for capital from emerging markets — particularly Nigeria.

Led by co-founders Lukman Shobowale and Bayo Lawal, Dukiya Investments curated the conference as a high-level platform to bridge investment corridors between Africa and Latin America. The event brought together developers, policy stakeholders, legal advisors, and cross-border investment experts to explore practical pathways for Nigerian investors seeking geographic diversification.

At the heart of the conference was a clear message: Brazil represents a largely untapped opportunity for Nigerian capital looking beyond traditional markets in Europe and North America. With its vast land mass, urban expansion, infrastructure development agenda, and resilient agricultural and commercial sectors, Brazil offers long-term value aligned with patient capital strategies.

Speaking at the event, Lukman Shobowale emphasized the strategic intent behind the conference. “Global wealth creation requires global positioning. Brazil presents scale, stability in key sectors, and a demographic and economic outlook that aligns with long-term investors from markets like Nigeria. This conference was designed to demystify the market and create structured entry points.”

Co-founder Bayo Lawal highlighted the real estate sector as a focal point of engagement. “From residential developments in São Paulo to commercial assets and emerging mixed-use projects, Brazil’s real estate market offers both yield and appreciation potential. Nigerian investors are sophisticated and globally aware — what they need is access and credible partnerships.”

Beyond property, discussions extended into agribusiness, infrastructure-linked developments, and long-horizon economic sectors positioned to benefit from Brazil’s domestic demand and export strength. Legal frameworks for foreign ownership, tax considerations, risk mitigation, and on-ground due diligence processes were central to the dialogue, underscoring the conference’s practical orientation.

For Dukiya Investments, the convening reflects a broader ambition: to serve as a cross-border investment bridge connecting Nigerian capital to high-growth international markets. As African high-net-worth individuals and institutional players increasingly seek diversification strategies, platforms like the Invest in Brazil Conference signal a maturing investment mindset.

The São Paulo gathering also represents a subtle but significant shift — Nigerian investors exploring South-South economic corridors, rather than relying solely on traditional Western destinations. With Brazil ranked among the world’s largest economies and a dominant force in Latin America, the alignment could mark the beginning of a new era of intercontinental capital collaboration.

As global capital flows continue to recalibrate, Dukiya Investments’ initiative positions Nigerian investors at the forefront of emerging market-to-emerging market partnerships — a move that may redefine how African wealth engages with the world.