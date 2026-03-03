The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has secured over $82 billion in commitments under its Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, as it intensifies efforts to expand internet access to the 2.2 billion people who remain offline worldwide.

ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, announced the milestone on Monday at Mobile World Congress 2026.

Launched in 2021, Partner2Connect serves as a mobilization platform that brings together governments, private sector players and civil society to fund projects aimed at expanding digital infrastructure and promoting inclusion, particularly in remote and underserved communities.

What they are saying

With total pledges now exceeding $82 billion, Bogdan-Martin said the initiative is on course to meet its $100 billion target by the end of 2026.

“Today’s milestone shows what’s possible when we pool our collective resources towards making connectivity universal and meaningful,” the ITU Secretary-General said.

She noted that the $82 billion in pledges could unlock life-changing opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence for hundreds of millions of people.

Among the latest commitments announced at the telecoms gathering is a $1.715 billion investment by Mobily in data centres, submarine cables and 5G and next-generation network infrastructure.

The company said the investment aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and is intended to strengthen the country’s position as a digital hub linking East and West.

Similarly, Ooredoo Group pledged $500 million toward submarine and terrestrial optical fibre infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa region, aimed at expanding high-capacity connectivity and supporting inclusive economic growth.

More insights

Since its launch, the coalition has attracted more than 1,000 pledges from 149 countries, spanning investments in digital infrastructure, policy reform, capacity building and emerging technologies designed to reach the hardest-to-connect populations.

The ITU estimates that achieving universal, meaningful connectivity by 2030 will require between $2.6 trillion and $2.8 trillion in investment.

The body has called on public and private stakeholders to scale up participation in the coalition as it seeks to bridge the global digital divide.

What you should know

Last year, the ITU, in its State of Digital Development in Africa report, revealed that Africa has the world’s lowest rate of Internet usage, with just 38% of the population online in 2024, compared to a global average of 68%.

The report shows that although Internet adoption in Africa has been rising, millions remain offline due to high service costs, digital illiteracy, and a lack of reliable infrastructure, especially in rural communities.

According to the report, affordability remains a major stumbling block to broader digital inclusion.

It noted that in 2024, the median price of an entry-level mobile broadband plan (2GB per month) stood at 4.2% of gross national income (GNI) per capita, down slightly from 4.6% in 2023.

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) estimates show that more than 20 million Nigerians currently lack any form of access to modern connectivity.