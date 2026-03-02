A few major states account for a large chunk of Nigeria’s debt profile, yet some others continue to maintain low and stable debt levels.

According to data from the Debt Management Office, the total domestic debt of Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT rose slightly to N4.002 trillion in September 2025, up from N3.96 trillion in June 2025.

Despite this marginal increase of 0.98% at the subnational level, a closer look shows that many states at the lower end of the table maintained modest debt levels, highlighting reduced liabilities during the quarter.

Below are the 10 least indebted states in Nigeria – September 2025