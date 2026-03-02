In this engaging episode of Drinks and Mics, Tunji Andrews holds the conversation joined by Otunba Dele, Pelumi Joseph and special guest, Muyiwa Oni, Head of Research at Stanbic Equity Research.

The panel critically examined the global geopolitical tension and shifting landscape of Nigeria’s financial markets.

Also analysed was the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cautious decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points.

They debated whether the resolution was a careful move by the bank at a time when the economy required aggressive stimulation.

The dialogue then turned toward the implications of Nigeria hitting $50 billion in gross reserves and the recent growth of the Naira.

Away from the statistics and spreadsheets, the talk highlighted critical views on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), pointing particularly to the failed 235-billion-naira public offer by Ellah Lakes and the controversial habit of listing by introduction.

The guests also probed the unavoidable rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the risk of a financial bubble in the tech sector, and the everyday struggle of raising children in a world where everyone is always plugged in.

Watch the latest episode of Drinks and Mics on NairametricsTV to understand why the Central Bank of Nigeria is playing it safe despite hitting 50 billion in gross reserves.