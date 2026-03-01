President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the official launch of Lebara Nigeria, describing it as a significant boost to the nation’s digital economy.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

The President noted that the launch reflects growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector and highlights the country’s potential as a leading technology hub in Africa.

What the presidency is saying

President Tinubu congratulated Lebara Nigeria’s leadership, including CEO Mrs. Teniola Stuffman, for their role in expanding telecom access, creating jobs, and strengthening digital infrastructure. He emphasized that such investments are vital to deepening financial inclusion, enabling innovation, and accelerating economic growth.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Lebara Nigeria on its official launch, describing the milestone as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy and its future as a leading technology and investment destination in Africa,” the statement read in part.

“The President commends the leadership and partners of Lebara Nigeria, including Mrs Teniola Stuffman, the Chief Executive, for their commitment to expanding telecommunications access, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening the nation’s digital infrastructure.”

President Tinubu highlighted that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector grew by 5.78% year-on-year in Q3 2025 and contributed over 14% to the nation’s GDP, underscoring the sector’s importance to the economy.

He acknowledged the British High Commission, represented by Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Johny Baxter, noting that the collaboration reflects strong economic and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the UK.

The President also recognized the Advisory Board, including Chairman Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, for their confidence in Nigeria’s growth and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining a stable and investment-friendly environment.

Get up to speed

Lebara Nigeria recently launched operations in the country, offering mobile services for individuals, students, and businesses.

The company is part of the wider Lebara Group, which operates in multiple countries and provides services aimed at improving connectivity locally and internationally.

The launch also includes initiatives to support digital inclusion through partnerships and community-focused internet hubs.

Information on the company’s website showed that its offerings are designed to make communication more affordable and accessible across Nigeria, including tailored plans for businesses, students, and Nigerians in the diaspora.

The launch positions Lebara Nigeria as a new entrant in the telecom sector, contributing to broader efforts to expand digital access in the country.

What you should know

Economic activities in the telecommunications industry contributed significantly to Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, which accounted for 10.07% of the nation’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q4 2025.

This represents an increase from 9.79% in 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The ICT sector includes Telecommunications and Information Services; Publishing; Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production; and Broadcasting.

The sector’s growth highlights the impact of initiatives like Lebara Nigeria in driving digital transformation, job creation, and economic diversification.

The data underlines the ICT sector’s expanding role in Nigeria’s economy and reinforces the importance of investments in technology and telecommunications infrastructure.