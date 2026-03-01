Reflecting on this past year with Drinks and Mics, One lesson stands above the rest: if you aspire to do something, just start.

Don’t wait for a perfect plan or a corporate deck.

What began as a simple experiment between Ugodre, Tunji, and Arnold, 3 individuals who believed conversation mattered, has grown into something far more significant than any of us originally imagined.

People often ask about the name. Where did Drinks come from?

I met Ugodre many years ago after joining his WhatsApp group called NRI, short for Nigerian Retail Investor.

Over time, our shared interest in markets and honest conversations grew into friendship. Around that same period, I became a member of a private members club called Speakeasy, owned by Rod Nuttal, the big man of Ledrop Nigeria. Big man not just in influence but in stature. He towers over me like Goliath.

Rod is one of the largest spirits and whisky connoisseurs in the country. Speakeasy quickly became home. In a Lagos where fake drinks circulate even in so-called fancy establishments, Speakeasy guaranteed quality spirits, great food and a proper ambience. I introduced Ugodre and Arnold to the club. They became members. The bond strengthened. Conversations flowed. The drinks flowed too.

Today, Rod and Ledrop Nigeria are our main sponsors, supplying Glenfiddich 21 and the Dictador Game Changer rum in that unforgettable gorilla shaped bottle—the real odogwu.

But Drinks and Mics was never about alcohol. It was about atmosphere. It was about creating a relaxed but serious space where real conversations could happen.

We have executed 66 episodes so far. I joined officially on episode 9. From the moment I stepped in, I recognised the power of the platform. A podcast is only as good as the quality of the people on it. If you want people glued to their screens, you must bring bold minds, sharp ideas and people willing to speak their truth undiluted.

It was not easy at the beginning. Convincing guests was hard. Some worried about being judged for appearing on a show where drinks were visible. Others were afraid to speak honestly in a society where truth can come at a cost.

Today, the perception has changed. Drinks and Mics has become a go-to channel for credible financial market discourse in Nigeria and even in the diaspora. Many Nigerians abroad rely on the show to understand what is really happening on the ground.

For me, this is deeply personal. Drinks and Mics is a passion project. It is my way of giving back.

Nigeria struggles with low-quality education and widespread misinformation. When you look at some of the discourse on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, it can be frightening. Misinformation spreads quickly. Basic common sense sometimes feels optional.

We will not always be right on Drinks and Mics. But what we aim to provide is a platform where both sides of an issue can be discussed openly and intelligently, allowing viewers to form their own conclusions.

I often think about my 20-year-old self. I wish I had access to a space where I could listen to professionals speak honestly about markets, entrepreneurship and the world. That is my why. That is why I push this platform week after week. The quality of discourse in this country must improve.

Drinks and Mics ties closely to something else I am passionate about, keeping children in school. Through the foundation where I serve as a board ambassador and adviser, we work to support education. If we can keep children in school and simultaneously elevate public conversation, Nigeria will be better for it.

Like a child, the podcast has crawled, stumbled and is now learning to run. We started with an average of 2k viewers. Today we average close to 10k, and on some episodes we hit 15k views. For a niche show focused on financial markets and serious issues in a country that often prefers entertainment and hot gist as a coping mechanism, that is significant.

Everything has been organic. Built out of pocket with support from Nairametrics. But as we scale, we are no longer shy about asking for support.

As a salesman at heart, I understand value. If you appreciate what the platform stands for and want to partner with us, we are open to collaboration. Gold sponsorship is NGN120mn annually. Silver is NGN60mn. Bronze is NGN30mn. We also offer bi-annual packages.

What we are not open to is any partnership that attempts to gag, dilute or control our conversations. I have lived through seasons where vested interests tried to bully or suppress the truth. Drinks and Mics will not become that. Tough and honest conversations are our core ethos. If you want to stand with us, you must have the stomach for that.

I am proud of what we are building. It has been organic, authentic and driven by purpose.

If you support us, keep supporting. If you watch, keep watching. Like, comment and subscribe. Drinks and Mics exists to shape the conversation.

And we are only just getting started.