Lagos, Nigeria — Polo hosted an intimate dinner on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, at Vici Restaurant to celebrate the launch of the Montblanc Romeo and Juliet Collection.

The evening brought together Montblanc partners, Polo leadership, and a select group of clients for a refined brand experience that combined fine dining with Montblanc’s tradition of literary storytelling and craftsmanship.

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the collection reinterprets themes of love and conflict through Montblanc’s iconic Meisterstück design language, expressed through contrasting tones, intricate engravings, and refined detailing.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Johann Dahan, Managing Director for Africa at Montblanc, described the collection as a thoughtful reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s enduring romance, expressed through the Maison’s legacy of artistry and precision.

Addressing guests at the dinner, Mr. John Obayuwana, Managing Director of Polo, remarked:

“This collection captures what we value at Polo — artistry, storytelling, and emotional connection. Hosting this intimate dinner allowed us to share a narrative that has shaped culture for centuries, and to celebrate the launch alongside our clients and Montblanc partners in a setting that reflects the spirit of the collection.”

Guests concluded the evening by engaging closely with the collection, reaffirming Montblanc’s legacy of translating literature into design, and Polo’s continued commitment to curating elevated brand experiences rooted in heritage and craftsmanship.

About Montblanc

Founded in 1906, Montblanc is renowned for excellence in craftsmanship and design across writing instruments, watches, leather goods, and accessories, guided by a legacy of innovation and refined self-expression.