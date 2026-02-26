Transcorp Group delivered record financial results in FY 2025, with revenue rising 33% to ₦544 billion, Profit Before Tax growing 31% to ₦179.5 billion, and Profit After Tax up 44% to ₦135.9 billion, while total assets surpassed ₦1 trillion for the first time in the company’s history.

The Group’s power subsidiaries drove performance with 38% revenue growth, boosted by improved generation capacity—Transcorp Power reaching 625MW available capacity and TransAfam Power tripling peak generation to 270MW—while Transcorp Hotels recorded ₦97.04 billion in revenue, also up 38%, reflecting strong demand across hospitality offerings.

Chairman Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, and President/Group CEO Dr. Owen Omogiafo highlighted the results as proof of Transcorp’s disciplined execution and diversified portfolio strength, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to long-term value creation, operational excellence, and advancing Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group” or the “Company”), (NGX: TRANSCORP), Africa’s leading listed conglomerate with strategic investments in power, hospitality and energy, today announced its audited Full Year 2025 results, delivering record financial performance across all business lines and crossing the ₦1 trillion total assets milestone for the first time in the Group’s history.

The Group, with a combined market capitalisation of ₦4.78 trillion ($3.54 billion) on the Nigerian Exchange, recorded strong year-on-year growth across all key metrics. Revenue increased by 33% to ₦544 billion (FY 2024: ₦408 billion). Profit Before Tax rose 31% to ₦179.5 billion (FY 2024: ₦136.7 billion), while Profit After Tax surged 44% to ₦135.9 billion (FY 2024: ₦94.1 billion)

Key Highlights

Record Revenue Growth

Revenue of ₦544 billion, up 33% year-on-year

Power subsidiaries’ revenue grew 38% to ₦483.97 billion, driven by enhanced generation capacity and improved gas supply

Transcorp Hotels Plc revenue increased 38% to ₦97.04 billion, supported by strong demand across rooms, conferencing, food & beverage, and premium guest experiences

Sustained Profitability

Profit Before Tax up 31% to ₦179.5 billion

Profit After Tax up 44% to ₦135.9 billion

Gross profit margin sustained at 50.5%, reflecting disciplined cost control, operational efficiency, and strategic pricing.

Strengthened Balance Sheet

Total assets crossed ₦1 trillion, rising 33% to ₦1.002 trillion

Shareholders’ Funds increased 47% to ₦353.4 billion

Total borrowings reduced 15% to ₦75.5 billion, with a healthy gearing ratio of 13%

Chairman’s Statement

Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman, Transnational Corporation Plc

“Our 2025 results are not just strong — they are decisive. They reflect the power of a deliberately diversified portfolio, disciplined execution, and our unwavering belief in Nigeria’s long-term potential. Across power, hospitality and energy, we are building platforms that deliver both commercial returns and social impact.

In power, our integrated energy strategy is translating directly into measurable capacity growth and improved reliability. Transcorp Power increased available capacity to 625MW, while TransAfam Power tripled peak generation capacity to 270MW. These are not incremental gains — they are structural contributions to Nigeria’s energy security and industrial competitiveness.

In hospitality, we continue to set the standard for excellence. The Transcorp Centre Abuja is redefining Nigeria’s capacity to host global events at scale and positioning our Group to capture significant future growth.

We remain focused on one outcome: sustainable, long-term value creation. For our shareholders. For our partners. And for Nigeria’s economic transformation.”

President/Group CEO’s Statement

Dr. Owen Omogiafo, OON, President/Group CEO

“Transcorp Group’s FY 2025 performance reflects disciplined strategy execution and operational excellence across our portfolio. Crossing the ₦1 trillion total assets milestone is a defining achievement—a validation of the strength of our platform and the confidence of our investors. With 47% growth in Shareholders’ Funds and sustained profitability, we have closed the year with strong momentum.

Guided by our purpose to ‘Improve Lives and Transform Africa,’ we continue to optimise our businesses to deliver superior stakeholder value.

We provide investors with structured access to the Nigerian growth story and remain firmly committed to delivering sustainable returns while advancing broader economic development.”