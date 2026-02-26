SCOA Nigeria Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N723.8 million in its unaudited results for the 2025 financial year, compared with N27.1 million in the prior year.

The improvement reflects a combination of lower finance charges, finance income, and stronger revenue performance, as full-year turnover rose by 40.94% to N8.3 billion from N5.9 billion in 2024.

A breakdown of revenue shows that equipment sales remained the primary contributor, accounting for 84.61% of total earnings, while automobile sales made up the rest.

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at N23.9 billion at year-end, with debtors and other receivables comprising the largest share.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N8.3 billion, up 40.94% YoY

Cost of sales: N7.1 billion, up 83.09% YoY

Gross profit: N1.23 bilion vs N2.04 billion

Distribution & Admin expenses: N1.28 billion vs N1.5 billion

Financial charges: N101.6 million vs N599.9 million

Finance income: N597.6 million

Pretax profit: N723.8 million vs N27.1 million

Post tax: N477.9 million, vs N24.9 million

Driving the Numbers

A closer look at the income statement shows that of the N8.3 billion in revenue, equipment sales contributed N7.07 billion, while automobile sales accounted for N1.28 billion.

Cost of sales, however, rose sharply to N7.1 billion, up 83.09% from N3.8 billion in the prior year, resulting in gross profit of N1.2 billion, down from N2.04 billion.

Distribution and administrative expenses remained significant at N1.28 billion, though lower than the N1.5 billion recorded previously.

Other income increased to N270.7 million from N143.8 million. In addition, finance charges declined to N101.6 million from N599.9 million, while finance income stood at N597.6 million, supporting overall profitability.

As a result, pre-tax profit rose to N723.8 million from N27.1 million in the previous year. After a tax expense of N245.9 million, profit after tax settled at N477.9 million.

On the balance sheet, total current assets stood at N19.9 billion, with debtors and receivables accounting for N11.4 billion.

Non-current assets were N3.9 billion, largely made up of property, plant and equipment valued at N3.5 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents closed the year at N2.7 billion, down from N3.9 billion in 2024.

Market reaction

Shares of SCOA Nigeria Plc have gained 437% year-to-date, closing at N38.15 as of 26 February 2026.

The stock recorded no price movement at the latest trading session, reflecting a 0.00% change.

However, investors are expected to react to the company’s FY2025 financial results in subsequent sessions.