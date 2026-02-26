Governors of the five South-East states have pledged to contribute N5 billion each in support of the proposed N140 billion 2026 budget of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), adding N25 billion to the regional intervention fund.

The states are Abia State, Anambra State, Ebonyi State, Enugu State and Imo State.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on SEDC, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday while presenting the commission’s 2026 budget report before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The development signals a coordinated funding effort by the South-East governors to strengthen the commission’s capacity to deliver development-focused projects in the 2026 fiscal year, following funding shortfalls recorded in 2025.

What they are saying

Kalu said the governors’ financial commitment followed extensive consultations with state leaders and other critical stakeholders. He explained that the move was aimed at ensuring the commission delivers impactful projects across the region in the coming year.

“The commission received hardly any funding in the 2025 fiscal year. Consequently, several projects and strategic initiatives were suspended and remain pending,” he said.

“In view of this, and after deliberations with the governors and key stakeholders, I respectfully request an additional N5 billion for each of the five states, totalling N25 billion.”

He added that the proposed fresh appropriation is designed to revive stalled projects and restore developmental momentum across the South-East.

Get up to speed

The South-East Development Commission was established to drive infrastructure development, economic growth and regional integration across the five South-East states.

The commission’s mandate includes coordinating large-scale interventions in key sectors such as infrastructure, health, education and industrialisation.

In 2025, the commission reportedly experienced severe funding constraints that limited its operational capacity.

Several planned strategic initiatives were either delayed or suspended due to inadequate releases.

The 2026 budget proposal of N140 billion is positioned as a fresh appropriation to reset the commission’s development agenda.

More Insights

Kalu stressed that the additional N25 billion contribution from the governors would accelerate interventions in critical sectors, particularly health and education.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations, represented by Senator Mohammed Monguno on behalf of Chairman Solomon Adeola, commended the initiative.

Monguno described the governors’ commitment as a model of regional collaboration.

He expressed optimism that other geopolitical zones would replicate the South-East’s approach by providing counterpart funding to their regional development commissions.

What you should know

Earlier reports indicate that the SEDC is seeking legislative approval for its N140 billion 2026 budget as part of a broader strategy to transform the South-East into a 200 billion dollar economy within the next decade.

The commission also disclosed that it has secured presidential approval to mobilise up to 150 billion dollars in funding for infrastructure and industrialisation projects.

The proposed 2026 budget forms part of a long-term economic transformation plan for the region.

The commission presented a detailed breakdown of its 2026 expenditure framework to lawmakers.

The funding strategy includes large-scale investments in infrastructure and industrial projects aimed at boosting regional productivity.