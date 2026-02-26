Seplat Energy has announced the commencement of the 2026 NNPC/Seplat Joint Venture National Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

The disclosure was made via the company’s official X page, inviting eligible students in accredited federal and state universities across Nigeria to apply between February 23 and March 13, 2026.

The scholarship scheme is part of the NNPC/Seplat Joint Venture’s educational corporate social investment initiative, aimed at promoting educational development and human capacity building through annual grants to qualified undergraduates.

What they said

According to the company, the scholarship award is open to deserving undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited federal and state universities.

The programme is designed to provide financial support to successful applicants throughout their degree programmes.

Seplat emphasized that the application process is free and that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

According to the company, to apply, applicants must:

Be in their second year of study or above

Have at least five O’ level credit passes, including English and Mathematics, obtained in one sitting

Maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.5

More details

The programme is open to students studying specific courses, including Accountancy, Agriculture, Architecture, Business Administration, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering or Science, Economics, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Environmental Studies, Geology, Geophysics, Law, Mass Communication, Mechanical Engineering, Medicine, Metallurgical Engineering, Ophthalmology or Optometry, and Petroleum Engineering.

How to apply

Eligible students are required to complete and submit an online application form via the Seplat Growth Academy scholarship portal.

All applicants are expected to have a valid personal email account for ease of communication.

Only the shortlisted applicants will be notified.

Applications are subject to SEPLAT JV Scholarship Award Terms and Conditions.

What you should know

Several companies and organisations in Nigeria offer undergraduate scholarship programmes similar to the NNPC/Seplat JV scheme as part of their corporate social responsibility and human capital development efforts.