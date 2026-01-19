FG has announced the commencement of applications for 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Scholarships overseas.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on the X (formerly Twitter) platform of PTDF.

The Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme (OSS) programme is designed to cultivate indigenous talent for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

What they said

According to PTDF, a Federal Government agency, the 2026 award will fund both MSc and PhD programmes, with applications restricted to PTDF partner universities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia

The Fund said this approach is based on its assessment that scholarship standards will be sustained in these countries and that the objectives of the Scheme will be best achieved through partnerships with the selected institutions.

The Fund emphasized that PhD scholarships in the UK will follow a split-site arrangement, allowing researchers to divide their residency between the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), and UK partner institutions such as Robert Gordon University, University of Strathclyde, and University of Portsmouth.

The benefits for successful candidates include return flight tickets, health insurance, tuition and bench fees where applicable, and allowances for accommodation and living expenses.

The Fund stated that the full list of sponsored courses, along with the application forms, is available on the PTDF scholarship portal at scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng.

The closing date for applications is 27 February 2026.

Selection criteria

PTDF stated that its scholarships are highly competitive and that only candidates who demonstrate outstanding merit and suitability will be considered.

After initial screening based on submitted qualifications, the top applicants in each category from each State will be invited for interviews. A selection committee will assess candidates based on, but not limited to, the following criteria:

Academic merit, including quality of degrees, complete academic transcripts, and relevant professional qualifications

Relevant publications for PhD applicants

Membership of professional bodies

Viability and relevance of the study plan or research proposal

Relevance of prior studies to the oil and gas industry and the proposed programme or research

Requirements for MSc applicants

Possess a minimum of Second Class Upper (2.1) in the first degree, or a Second Class Lower (2.2) with relevant industry experience

Have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Be computer literate

Possess five O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics

Submit a Statement of Purpose not exceeding 500 words stating the rationale for the proposed study, its relevance to the oil and gas industry, and the expected contribution to national development

Have a National Identity Number (NIN) that is fully verified before application

Requirements for PhD applicants

PhD applicants are required to:

Have completed the mandatory NYSC

Be computer literate

Possess five O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics

Hold at least a Second Class Lower (2.2) in the first degree and a good postgraduate degree

Submit a research proposal relevant to the oil and gas industry, not exceeding five pages, covering the topic, background, objectives, methodology, and data collection approach

Have a verified National Identity Number (NIN) before application

In addition, all lecturers must submit a letter from their Vice-Chancellors confirming that they are not currently benefiting from any other scholarship.

Applicants are also required to upload clear scanned copies of mandatory documents during the online application process.

These include the First Degree Certificate or Statement of Result, NYSC Discharge Certificate, and WAEC, GCE, SSCE, or NECO results with the relevant PINs for online verification.

They must also provide a recent passport photograph, a Local Government Identification Letter, a Master’s Degree Certificate for PhD applicants, and evidence of membership in relevant professional associations.

More details

PTDF noted that scholarships will only be awarded for studies relevant to PTDF’s mandate, and the proposed course of study must align with the applicant’s prior academic background.

Applicants seeking PhD scholarships under the PTDF and DAAD partnership in Germany must secure a research supervisor before final selection interviews. Multiple applications will result in automatic disqualification, and submission of illegible or falsified documents will also lead to automatic disqualification.

Candidates previously sponsored by the Fund for a scholarship category are not eligible to apply again for the same or a lower category, and shortlisted candidates invited for interviews must present their transcripts.

What you should know

PTDF received a total of 29,633 applications for the 2025 Overseas Scholarship Scheme, of which 5,723 candidates have been shortlisted nationwide for MSc and PhD awards.

Beyond petroleum-related courses, PTDF also considers fields such as Management and Law due to their relevance to the oil and gas sector.