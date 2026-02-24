SAHCO has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, becoming the only aviation ground handling company in Nigeria and one of the few in Africa to meet this global information security standard

The certification confirms SAHCO’s strong commitment to protecting operational systems, passenger and cargo data, and partner information through robust cybersecurity, risk management, and business continuity practices

This milestone reinforces SAHCO’s leadership in Africa’s aviation ground handling sector, strengthening its reputation for innovation, compliance, and world‑class service delivery

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has achieved the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, becoming the only aviation ground handling company in Nigeria—and one of the very few in Africa—to attain this globally recognized standard.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international benchmark for information security management, providing a comprehensive framework for protecting sensitive data, managing cybersecurity risks, and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

In the highly interconnected and technology-driven aviation industry, this certification is critical for safeguarding operational systems, passenger and cargo data, airline partner information, and regulatory communications.

The certification followed a rigorous audit and compliance assessment conducted by a globally accredited certification body, during which SAHCO successfully met all stringent requirements. This milestone reflects the Company’s unwavering commitment to cyber resilience, operational excellence, and world-class service delivery.

In aviation ground handling, where digital systems drive flight operations, cargo processing, passenger handling, and safety procedures, robust information security is fundamental to safe, reliable, and efficient operations. By attaining ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SAHCO has demonstrated industry-leading capability in identifying security risks, implementing preventive controls, and maintaining business continuity in the face of evolving cyber threats.

This is in addition to SAHCO’s ISAGO, RA3, EMS, QMS, SMS, ISO, SON and numerous other certifications.

The certification confirms that SAHCO has established, implemented, and continually improves a comprehensive information security framework, ensuring the protection of critical data belonging to customers, airline partners, regulators, and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the achievement, Executive Director, Dr Babatunde Afolabi stated that “Information security is not just an IT function; it is an organizational responsibility. Every employee plays a role in protecting our systems and customer data. Through structured training, strict policies, and continuous monitoring, we have built a proactive security culture that supports safe, secure, and reliable aviation operations.”

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification covers SAHCO’s core operational areas, including cargo handling operations, customer information management, operational systems, and key corporate support services. Implementation involved extensive risk assessments, deployment of security controls, staff awareness programs, incident response planning, business continuity measures, and continuous monitoring mechanisms aligned with international best practices.

This achievement further positions SAHCO as a trailblazer in Africa’s aviation ground handling sector, reinforcing its reputation for innovation, compliance, and service excellence. It also underscores the Company’s strategic focus on digital transformation, cybersecurity investment, and operational integrity.

With this milestone, SAHCO PLC becomes part of an elite group of global aviation ground handling service providers operating under internationally certified information security management standards, setting a new benchmark for excellence in Nigeria and across the African continent.