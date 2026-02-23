Send App by Flutterwavehas launched Send App Postcards, a personalised year-in-review experience that transforms users’ 2025 remittance activity into visual, shareable digital stories, shifting the narrative from transactions to the human meaning behind money sent home.

Send App by Flutterwave, a cross-border remittance solution from Africa’s leading payments technology company, has launched “Send App Postcards,” a new campaign that introduces a personalised year-in-review experience, transforming users’ remittance activity into visual, shareable digital stories.

Global remittances are often discussed in terms of volumes and foreign exchange flows, an approach that frequently overlooks the emotions, sacrifices, and commitments of both remittance senders and recipients. Send App Postcards aims to change this narrative by shifting the focus from transactions to people, highlighting how every remittance tells a deeply human story.

From tuition paid and medical emergencies covered to weddings supported and simple “thinking of you” moments, the campaign illustrates how money sent across borders represents love, responsibility, and lasting impact.

“Sending money home is often a quiet act of love. We wanted to make some noise for our users, moving beyond the transaction receipts to celebrate the love and care that defines living across borders with the commitment to supporting loved ones back home,” said Harvey Bahia, Head, SendApp Business, Flutterwave.

“With Postcards, we are helping our users visualise the real impact of the money they sent in 2025, the lives they touched, and the connections they sustained throughout the year,” he added.

The postcards are available directly within the Send App on Android and iOS devices. Users can now view, save, and easily share their Postcards across multiple channels to celebrate their impact.

Each Postcard includes a “Worth of Love” metric that shows the total amount sent to family and friends in 2025, as well as personalised sender persona badges based on individual sending habits. These include The Hero, The Rain Maker, The Globalist, The Heart Stopper, and The Steady Supporter.

By turning a year’s worth of transactions into a personalized story of connection, Send App Postcards highlights the realities of diaspora life and the responsibilities carried across borders. The campaign also pays tribute to the Africans living abroad, especially in the UK, US, and Europe, where the majority of Send App’s inbound remittances originate, who continue to play an important role in supporting families and communities back home.