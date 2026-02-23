SeamlessHR processed nearly one trillion naira in salaries across Africa in 2025, highlighting its scale and the trust organisations place in its payroll and workforce platform

The company supports thousands oforganisations and millions of employees across banking, oil and gas, retail, and the public sector, helping employers run accurate and reliable payroll operations as they grow

By using payroll as a foundation for financial wellbeing, insights, and social impact initiatives, SeamlessHR is contributing to economic inclusion, productivity, and sustainable growth for African workers

SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading human resource and payroll technology company, has processed more than ₦950 billion (over $600 million) in salaries across the continent in 2025, underscoring the growing scale and trust placed in its payroll and workforce software by organisations operating in African markets.

The milestone reflects SeamlessHR’s role in supporting payroll execution, HR operations, and workforce management for organisations across multiple industries, including banking and financial services, oil and gas, retail, and the public sector.

“Payroll is the most trusted system in any organisation. If it fails, trust begins to break down. Our responsibility is to ensure that millions of African workers are paid accurately, on time, and in full every single month, while giving employers the confidence to scale without operational risk.” said Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO of SeamlessHR.

“When you process payroll at this scale, you are operating critical infrastructure”

With offices in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya the company supports organisations operating across several African countries. Today, the platform powers payroll for thousands of organisations and millions of employees across the continent.

Large enterprises and fast-growing businesses across the continent, including Kasapreko, RAMCO Group, Letshego MFB, FCMB, Sterling Bank, VFD Group, Coronation, Wema Bank, rely on SeamlessHR to manage payroll accurately and at scale. Many of these organisations also use the platform for salary disbursements, reinforcing payroll as a critical layer of operational and financial infrastructure.

Beyond salary processing, the tech giant is increasingly enabling employee financial well-being by using payroll as a trusted foundation for responsible financial services. Through its partners, employees are able to access embedded financial solutions such as earned wage access and employee loans, delivered within a compliant and employer-approved framework.

SeamlessHR’s payroll and workforce data provide rare, anonymised insights into income patterns, workforce trends, and financial stress points, helping employers design better benefits while supporting broader economic resilience. This approach has also informed the company’s social impact initiatives, including skills development programmes and partnerships focused on long-term prosperity for African workers.

As African businesses continue to scale and formalise, SeamlessHR is positioning payroll not simply as an administrative function, but as a platform for economic inclusion, productivity, and sustainable growth across the continent.