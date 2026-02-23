OjajaPan Africa Limited successfully redeemed its maiden ₦9.1 billion Commercial Paper issuance in full and on schedule, reinforcing strong liquidity and disciplined cash flow management

The timely repayment amid Nigeria’s high interest rate environment underscores the company’s credit strength and positions it to confidentlyutilisethe remaining capacity of its ₦10 billion CP programme

ComercioPartners Capital Limited effectively structured and arranged the transaction, highlighting its expertise in delivering complex debt market solutions within Nigeria’s capital market

Ojaja Pan Africa Limited, a leading Pan-African conglomerate with diversified interests across multiple sectors in Nigeria, has successfully redeemed its ₦2,149,382,000.00 Series 1 and ₦6,909,152,000.00 Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) issuance, which matured on 21st November, 2025 and 20th February 2026.

This CP was the debut tranche of the Company’s duly registered ₦10,000,000,000.00 Commercial Paper Programme, which was admitted to the FMDQ Securities Exchange platform.

The successful, timely, and full settlement of this short-term debt obligation serves as a crucial signal of Ojaja Pan Africa’s robust liquidity profile and disciplined operational cash flow generation.

This action unequivocally reassures institutional investors including Asset Managers of the Company’s sustained creditworthiness amid ongoing macroeconomic tightening.

This redemption is particularly noteworthy given Nigeria’s high-interest-rate environment, where the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) currently stands at 27.00% (as of September 2025). This prevailing climate makes short-term funding critically expensive.

Additionally, the Commercial Paper market has therefore remained a vital, cost-effective alternative for creditworthy corporates. Ojaja Pan Africa’s ability to generate sufficient cash to seamlessly discharge this obligation, which was secured during a period of peak yields, validates the Company’s proactive financial strategy and stringent approach to liability management.

The successful execution positions the conglomerate favorably to utilize the remaining capacity of its registered ₦10 billion programme.

The successful issuance and subsequent redemption were efficiently managed, with Comercio Partners Capital Limited serving as the Lead Financial Advisers and Arranger. This seamless process highlights the investment bank’s superior capacity and depth in structuring and managing complex debt market transactions for corporate entities in the Nigerian Capital Market.

Comment from Management

Dr. Ayobami Oyedare, Ag. Managing Director, Ojaja Pan Africa Limited: “The timely redemption of our Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) of c. ₦6.9 billion, following the successful repayment of our maiden Series 1, stands as a powerful testament to the stability of Ojaja Pan Africa’s balance sheet and the rigor of our financial planning.

By fulfilling these obligations in full, we have validated the trust reposed in us by the investing public. With both maturities now successfully settled, we are focused on strategically leveraging the remainder of our ₦10 billion programme to drive value-accretive growth and expansion across the continent

Comment from Lead Arranger

Mr. Stephen Osho, CEO of Comercio Partners Capital Limited: “The flawless redemption of the Series 1 & 2 CP is a defining moment for Ojaja Pan Africa, signaling the company’s impeccable execution and robust balance sheet integrity to the market. We are proud to have facilitated a transaction that not only successfully raised capital but, more importantly, reaffirmed the resilience of this leading Pan-African issuer. This success, achieved amidst the intense pressure of the current economic tightening cycle serves as compelling proof of the company’s ability to thrive despite prevailing economic headwinds.”

With the Series 1 & 2 issuance successfully discharged, Ojaja Pan Africa Limited retains substantial capacity within its registered ₦10 billion CP Programme. The company’s immediate focus is to align its liquidity needs with long-term strategic objectives, further strengthening its reputation as a trusted, reliable participant in Nigeria’s sophisticated debt capital market.