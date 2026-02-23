In this episode of Follow the Money, Ugodre takes listeners back to Nigeria’s stock market boom between 2005 and 2007, a period many investors still remember with both nostalgia and caution.

He commenced by noting that the Nigerian Exchange has shown remarkable resilience, with the All-Share Index closing at nearly 200,000 points and recording a quarter-to-date return of 25.3%.

He further added that in just seven weeks of the year, the market capitalization surged to 125 trillion naira, moving rapidly toward a year-end target of 150 trillion naira.

In terms of major corporate actions, the show detailed Oando’s plan to raise 220 billion naira through a rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and fund working capital for its significant oil assets.

Meanwhile, the host highlighted that MTN Group is executing a landmark $6.2 billion deal to acquire the remaining 75% of IHS Towers, a move intended to give the telecommunications giant greater control over its infrastructure and reduce fixed costs associated with foreign exchange exposure.

He says this acquisition aims to give MTN better control over its infrastructure and reduce fixed costs and foreign exchange exposure.

To wrap up, Ugodre provided critical investment guidance, urging retail investors to focus on fundamentals rather than market hype.

Watch the latest episode of Follow the Money to understand what is really driving the Nigerian stock market rally.