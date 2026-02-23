The Federal Government is moving to secure up to $5.7 billion in prospective investments from China to boost critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including power generation, mining, and industrial manufacturing.

The development follows a meeting in Abuja between the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and a delegation from GCL Group led by Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Federal Ministry of Finance disclosed the announcement on its official X handle on Monday.

What Finance Ministry is saying

According to the Ministry, the proposed investments aim to enhance domestic production, create jobs, and expand export capacity across Nigeria.

The Ministry noted that the engagement aligns with ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, received a high-level delegation from GCL Group in Abuja, led by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as Nigeria moves to secure up to $5.7bn in strategic investments across power, mining and industrial manufacturing,” the statement stated.

“The proposals include large-scale energy generation, local mineral processing and new factories aimed at boosting jobs, exports and value addition,” the ministry said.

The statement added that the investments are “backed by reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and reflect rising investor confidence.”

The initiative supports Nigeria’s strategic shift from raw exports to domestic production.

The engagement also aims to strengthen energy security, industrial capacity, and long-term economic growth.

The ministry said the projects are expected to catalyse private sector participation and promote sustainable industrial development across the country.

More Insights

The prospective capital inflow is expected to deepen Nigeria’s industrial base while reducing reliance on imported finished goods.

GCL Group’s plans cover large-scale energy generation, local mineral processing, and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities.

The initiative is expected to stimulate job creation and promote value addition within the domestic economy.

The engagement signals growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms and policy framework.

By targeting sectors such as power, mining, and industrial manufacturing, the projects aim to enhance export capacity and reduce raw material dependency.

What you should know

The capital injection of up to $5.7 billion represents one of the largest prospective foreign investments in recent years.

The projects are expected to position Nigeria as a regional hub for manufacturing and mineral processing.

In October, Nairametrics reported that Stellar Steel Company Limited, a subsidiary of China’s Galaxy Group and RSIN Group, will establish a $450 million steel plant in Ogun State.