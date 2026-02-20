AAREDS 2026 positioned structured agroreal estate—including oil palm, coconut, and cocoa plantations—as an institutional-grade asset class, driven by proper documentation, governance, patient capital, research-backed land selection, and long-term value chains that rival returns from traditional commercial real estate.

Speakers from GTI Group, AG Mortgage Bank, SEC, FUNAAB, NIFOR, CRIN, and traditional institutions emphasized that agriculture becomes bankable, derisked, and scalable when built on credible titles, escrow-backed transactions, performance oversight, infrastructure support, climate-adapted crops, and alignment with community and state institutions.

Frameworks like Palmrich (Assetrise), Lagos State’s infrastructure-led food systems, and the Assetrise–BRG consortium’s escrow-secured land banking model demonstrate how structured agro real estate is transitioning from speculative farmland sales to regulated, research-driven, capital-market-ready assets, signalling a new investment frontier ahead of AAREDS 2027.

AAREDS 2026 spotlighted how structured agro real estate investments—spanning oil palm, coconut, and cocoa plantations—can deliver sustainable yields, asset appreciation, and institutional-grade returns that rival traditional commercial real estate.

At the 2026 African Agro Real Estate Development Summit (AAREDS), one message echoed across every panel discussion and keynote session: agriculture, when properly structured, is no longer a speculative venture—it is an investable asset class.

The summit gathered regulators, financial institutions, research bodies, developers, and traditional leaders to examine a fundamental shift taking place across Africa’s investment landscape.

Structured agro real estate—encompassing oil palm, coconut, cocoa plantations, and other perennial cash crops—is increasingly being positioned as a competitive alternative to traditional commercial property.

The emphasis was not on hype or short-term gains. It was on structure, governance, and institutional alignment.

From High-Risk Farming to Structured Investment Assets

Historically, large-scale agriculture struggled to attract institutional capital. Two persistent challenges held it back: misaligned financing models and weak governance frameworks. Traditional bank loans rarely match agriculture’s longer gestation cycles, and fragmented regulation created uncertainty around land security and returns.

At AAREDS, Abubakar Lawal, Group Managing Director of GTI Group, addressed this mismatch directly. He noted that agriculture requires patient capital, structured funding, and transparent governance—not conventional short-term lending structures.

According to him, Assetrise Limited is redesigning agricultural participation by introducing structured funding frameworks, scalable project architecture, and governance systems that reduce investor friction. The long-term ambition includes pathways toward capital market participation—signaling readiness for deeper institutional engagement.

This marks a transition from informal agro participation to structured real assets backed by documentation, compliance, and operational standards.

Institutional Validation and Financeability

Institutional credibility was reinforced by the Group Managing Director/CEO of AG Mortgage Bank, who emphasized that agriculture becomes financeable when land documentation, compliance processes, and capital structures are properly aligned.

When these elements are integrated, agro real estate shifts from being perceived as high-risk farming to a bankable, scalable asset class. De-risking agriculture, he explained, requires clarity of title, enforceable agreements, and structured ownership vehicles.

In simple terms: capital flows toward clarity.

The Palmrich Model: A Structured Oil Palm Framework

One of the summit’s most discussed frameworks was Palmrich, presented by Rotimi Ojamamoye, Group Managing Director of Assetrise and convener of AAREDS.

He described Palmrich as a deliberately structured oil palm agro real estate model designed to eliminate opacity. It integrates secure land documentation, plantation management standards, compliance oversight, and performance accountability within a single framework.

Palmrich Phase 9 was introduced as a special-purpose vehicle backed by a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), reinforcing formal land title security. The structure is intended to give both local investors and diaspora participants access to long-term, land-backed assets under institutional-grade documentation standards.

The approach reflects a broader message from the summit: credible land titles and structured ownership are non-negotiable for investor trust.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/live/W6quiwQjru0?si=pB3-a4LIEZxPcs-j

Governance: The Foundation of Investor Confidence

Former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria, Mary Uduk, underscored that agriculture must be treated as a regulated investment ecosystem—not merely a production activity.

She outlined three essentials for investor confidence: full disclosure, accountability, and enforceability. Without these pillars, agricultural ventures risk becoming speculative. With them, they become structured investment vehicles.

The summit positioned agro real estate as a governance-backed framework designed to close regulatory gaps and protect capital.

Land Legitimacy and Traditional Institutions

Beyond financial structure, land legitimacy emerged as a central theme. Representatives of Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo emphasized that traditional institutions play a critical stabilizing role.

Traditional authorities act as custodians of land heritage, mediators of disputes, and protectors of community stability. When agro projects integrate traditional alignment into their architecture, they reduce operational risk and strengthen long-term viability.

Structured agro real estate, therefore, is not only about titles and contracts—it also incorporates community trust and local legitimacy.

Infrastructure: Making Agriculture Predictable

Predictability drives investment. During the first panel session, Abisola Olusanya outlined how Lagos State Government is shifting toward infrastructure-driven food systems under the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Developments include food logistics hubs, cold-chain systems, storage facilities, and structured off-taker frameworks. These reduce post-harvest losses, stabilize pricing, and improve revenue predictability—key ingredients for investment-grade agriculture.

Agriculture becomes bankable when logistics become reliable.

Research-Backed Replicability

The second panel focused on institutional research and data-backed land selection.

At the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), over 10,200 hectares of mapped agricultural land are being used to develop structured agro models. The university’s partnership with Assetrise tested performance-based outcomes rather than symbolic collaboration. According to representatives, the results validated the viability of structured models supported by research and soil mapping.

Land selection without data, the panel stressed, is speculation. Structured agro real estate begins with research.

Similarly, the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) emphasized the importance of locally adapted planting materials. Imported varieties often underperform in different ecological conditions. Research-backed, climate-adapted genetics reduce yield volatility and production risk.

For cocoa, the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) presented high-performance varieties, including accelerated 18-month cocoa strains. Beyond early yield, cocoa plantations can preserve land value for decades, combining recurring biological income with durable asset appreciation.

Escrow, Titles, and Anti-Fraud Architecture

The President of BRG addressed fraud risks in agro land banking. The solution, he argued, lies in government-aligned documentation, proper titling, escrow-backed transactions, and structured governance.

Through the Assetrise–BRG consortium, land banking transitions from projection-based marketing to secured, documented, escrow-protected frameworks designed to build institutional credibility.

Coconut and State-Supported Value Chains

The Lagos State Coconut Development Authority (LASCORDA) highlighted coconut’s value-chain potential. By distributing hybrid and improved seedlings, the agency is strengthening production capacity while supporting long-term plantation investment.

The opportunity extends beyond cultivation into processing and value-chain integration—further enhancing the asset narrative.

Why Corporates and Cooperatives Are Engaging

For corporate organizations and cooperatives seeking long-term portfolio diversification, structured agro real estate offers a compelling mix:

Recurring biological yield

Commodity exposure

Land-backed asset appreciation

Regulatory alignment

Community-backed land security

Unlike speculative farmland sales, structured agro real estate integrates policy, governance, research, infrastructure, and institutional finance into one cohesive framework.

Assetrise and BRG recently announced a 1,000-acre structured agro real estate project, signaling scale and long-term intent.

The Bigger Signal from AAREDS 2026

AAREDS did not argue that agriculture should replace commercial real estate. Instead, it presented structured agro real estate as a complementary capital allocation strategy—one capable of delivering long-duration yield performance backed by tangible land assets.

The conversation has matured.

The question is no longer whether agro real estate can work. The question is whether it is structured correctly.

For institutions, cooperatives, and corporate organizations seeking durable returns in emerging markets, the path forward lies not in speculation, but in structure.

Structured capital demands a structured entry.

AAREDS 2027, for enquiries, contact 08067245532.