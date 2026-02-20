The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 18 warehouses in Bida, Niger State, after discovering large quantities of expired food and beverage products valued at over N100 million.

This is according to a disclosure by the agency on its official X page.

The enforcement action followed intelligence reports that expired consumer goods were being stored and prepared for distribution within the area.

What NAFDAC said

According to NAFDAC, the operation was carried out by its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate at warehouse locations around Ndazabo White House along Minna Road and behind Bida Modern Market.

The agency said the facilities contained expired non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products, candies, bottled water and pasta, some already packaged for circulation.

“Recovered items include about 80,000 packets of non-alcoholic drinks, 5,000 packets of dairy milk, 16,000 packets of bottled water, and 28 cartons of pasta, among other expired products. Warehouse managers were arrested for interrogation, with preliminary findings linking the facilities to BY Ventures. Subsequent inspections at supermarkets operated by the company in Minna led to the discovery of additional expired products and suspected counterfeit Goya oil,” they said

The supermarkets have been sealed, and the company’s Managing Directorhas been invited for further investigation.

More insights

The agency warned that the sale and consumption of expired products pose serious health risks, including food poisoning and long-term health complications.

NAFDAC advised members of the public to check expiry dates before purchase and report suspicious products or storage facilities to the nearest agency office.

The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that only safe and quality products are available in Nigerian markets.

What you should know

NAFDAC routinely conducts enforcement raids to remove expired, counterfeit and substandard products from circulation. Similar seizures in major markets across Nigeria have uncovered large volumes of unsafe consumables destined for retail distribution.

In Lagos, the agency intercepted counterfeit malaria medicines worth over N1.2 billion that were falsely declared as spare parts and stored in a warehouse.

A major raid at the Trade Fair Market uncovered banned, expired and unregistered goods valued above N1.5 billion, including illegal cosmetics and unsafe consumer products.

The agency destroyed more than 600 tons of counterfeit, expired and substandard products worth over N10 billion in Kano, one of its largest enforcement exercises.

Separate operations have uncovered more than 10 million doses of fake malaria drugs and cosmetic products valued at about N3 billion at the Trade Fair Market in Lagos.