The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a significant revenue increase under its Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, with collections rising from ₦1.222 trillion before certification to ₦1.585 trillion after certification.

The growth of ₦362.79 billion, representing a 29.68% increase, covers 51 AEO-certified entities as of October 27, 2025.

The disclosure was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, February 19, 2026, by the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs.

According to the statement, the programme contributed 21.77% to NCS’s total revenue collection of ₦7.281 trillion in 2025, while customs duties paid rose by 85.66% due to enhanced compliance and increased volumes of legitimate trade.

What they are saying

Maiwada said the AEO Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) report showed an average compliance rate of 85.45%, with the highest at 100% and the lowest at 60%.

The statement partly reads:

He added that the evaluation applied rigorous methodologies to ensure objectivity and transparency, in line with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

More insight

In terms of trade facilitation, participation in the AEO programme reduced average cargo clearance time from 168 hours to 41 hours, representing a 75.60% time saving.

Maiwada disclosed that:

Company operating costs declined by 57.2%

Demurrage payments dropped by 90%

Overall trade efficiency improved by 77.11% through digitalisation and risk management

The Service commended companies such as Coleman Technical Industries Limited, WACOT Rice Limited, ROMSON Oil Field Services Ltd, WACOT Limited, Chi Farms Ltd, CORMART Nigeria Ltd, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc for voluntarily remitting over ₦1 billion into the Federation Account following self-initiated transaction reviews and disclosures.

However, the NCS revealed that a recently certified AEO company was found to have engaged in false declaration of consignments.

“Consequently, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, directed the immediate suspension of the company’s AEO status in accordance with the AEO Guidelines, the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards, and Section 112 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023,” the statement added.

Why it matters

The AEO programme is a World Customs Organization-backed voluntary certification scheme that enhances supply chain security while granting benefits such as faster clearance and fewer inspections for accredited operators.

Its importance lies in fostering a trusted partnership between customs authorities and compliant businesses, balancing stricter security controls with more efficient cargo movement.

For certified companies, the programme offers:

Expedited customs processing

Reduced physical and documentary inspections

Lower logistics and demurrage costs

Greater predictability in trade operations

The suspension of a defaulting operator signals that while the programme rewards compliance, it also enforces accountability to protect its integrity.

What you should know

In August 2025, the NCS directed all companies under the Fast-Track Scheme to migrate to the AEO Programme on or before December 31, 2025.

The directive ensures that only firms accredited under the AEO framework will continue to enjoy trade facilitation benefits.

According to the Service, the transition forms part of broader reforms aimed at modernising cargo clearance processes and aligning Nigeria’s customs operations with international best practices.