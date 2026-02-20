Busha highlighted stablecoins as practical financial infrastructure for Africa, shifting the conversation from speculation to real-world use cases such as cross-border trade, payroll, and trade settlement at Africa Tech Summit Nairobi

COO Moyo emphasised blockchain transparency, local stablecoin development, and collaboration between traditional financial institutions and digital asset platforms as key to building trust and unlocking seamless value movement across Africa

Busha strengthened industry partnerships by hosting an exclusive mixer with Tether’s African leadership, reinforcing its commitment to driving stablecoin adoption and connecting African businesses to the global economy

Busha, one of Africa’s leading digital asset exchanges and stablecoin infrastructure providers, reinforced its position as a key voice in Africa’s evolving financial ecosystem at the Africa Tech Summit (ATS) Nairobi, spotlighting the role of stablecoins in enabling cross-border trade and global economic participation for African businesses.

As part of the summit, Busha’s Chief Operating Officer, Moyo Sodipo, joined industry leaders on a high-level panel titled “Connecting to the Global Economy: How Stablecoins Are Solving Real African Problems.”

During the session, Sodipo spoke about the need to shift the narrative around digital assets in Africa away from trading, volatility, and speculation toward infrastructure, driven by real-world use cases and utilities such as payroll, trade settlement, and strong institutional partnerships.

Addressing questions on trust and what success looks like in a stablecoin-powered economy, he highlighted blockchain transparency as a critical trust-building mechanism, enabling clear transaction documentation, traceability, and effective monitoring.

He also called for the development of more local stablecoins to reduce dependence on foreign alternatives and advocated for deeper collaboration between traditional financial institutions and digital asset exchanges.

According to Sodipo, true success will be defined by a transition from competition to collaboration, unlocking seamless movement of money and value across Africa’s financial ecosystem.

Beyond the main conference, Busha deepened industry engagement by hosting an exclusive evening mixer, “After The Summit” in partnership with Tether, the leading global stablecoin issuer, in attendance were the senior leadership of Tether in Africa, Arnoud d’Yve de Bavay, Head of Expansion Africa at Tether, Mabuti Mutua, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Licensing in Africa, George Mosomi, Head of Expansion, Kenya.

At the mixer, Busha and Tether welcomed guests, highlighting that the partnership aims to drive stablecoin adoption in emerging markets and connect Africa to the global economy.

Through its Busha Business offering, the company continues to support enterprises, fintechs, and institutions operating across Africa with secure, compliant access and exposure to digital assets and stablecoin-powered solutions.

Busha’s presence at Africa Tech Summit Nairobi marks another step in its mission to power Africa’s participation in the global economy through innovative, trusted financial infrastructure.