The University of Pennsylvania has advised its international students and scholars to carry their immigration documents at all times, as federal immigration enforcement activity intensifies across major U.S. cities.

In an email dated February 18 and obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) reiterated guidance on personal documentation and outlined steps for interacting with law enforcement officers.

The advisory also pointed students to support resources provided by the university’s Division of Public Safety (DPS).

What they are saying

According to an excerpt of the email statement, it read,

“As an international student or scholar at Penn, you are lawfully present in the United States,” the message stated, showing the institution’s effort to reassure members of its international community amid heightened scrutiny.

According to the email, international students and scholars moving within Philadelphia are advised to carry photocopies of key immigration records.

These include the biographical page of an unexpired passport, a valid visa page, and up-to-date immigration documents such as the I-20 and I-94 forms.

Students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT) were advised to keep digital copies of their Employment Authorization Document (EAD) card and OPT-endorsed I-20, as well as any applicable approval notices from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Permanent residents were similarly encouraged to carry a copy of their green card.

For travel outside Philadelphia, ISSS emphasized that students should carry original immigration documents rather than photocopies, reflecting stricter requirements that may be encountered during intercity or interstate travel.

Backstory

The latest advisory forms part of a broader series of communications issued by ISSS in response to an evolving U.S. immigration policy environment.

In 2025, following the introduction of a federal travel ban affecting several countries, the office urged impacted students abroad to return to the United States promptly. Further guidance issued in December 2025 cautioned students against non-essential international travel amid expanded entry restrictions and encouraged consultation with ISSS advisers before departure.

These developments come against a backdrop of growing public debate around immigration enforcement. Recent protests in major U.S. cities and legislative efforts by local officials to limit the activities of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) highlight the heightened sensitivity surrounding the issue.

What you should know

The guidelines covered behavior during interactions with law enforcement in addition to documentation. In addition to being informed of their rights, students were urged to maintain composure, show respect, and respond promptly if officers approached them.

The email reminded students that DPS support is available at any time on or off campus, including while traveling domestically or overseas, and urged them to commit the Penn Division of Public Safety’s phone number to memory.

Additionally, ISSS issued a warning against scams pertaining to immigration, especially those that involve requests for sensitive personal information or demands for payment. Students were instructed to end shady calls right away and get in touch with DPS for support and confirmation.