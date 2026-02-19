Nigerian co-founded prediction market and sports betting platform Novig has raised $75 million in fresh capital to scale its peer-to-peer sports prediction exchange across the United States.

This is according to a statement from the company announcing the funding round led by Pantera Capital.

The raise values the sports trading startup at $500 million and comes as demand grows for alternative sports wagering models following regulatory shifts in the U.S.

What they said

The company, co-founded by Kelechi Ukah and Jacob Fortinsky, latest raise values Novig at $500 million and strengthening its position in the fast-growing prediction markets space.

Chief Executive Officer Jacob Fortinsky said the company is focused on closing the brand recognition gap with larger rivals.

“The biggest gap between our competitors and us is brand recognition,” Fortinsky said. “We’re in some sense playing from behind, but I think we have a higher slope than our competitors, so we’re eager to keep up the momentum.”

He added that while Novig does not charge a traditional bookmaker commission or “vig,” it plans to generate revenue by charging institutional traders and liquidity providers. However, monetization will not be a priority until the platform reaches $1 billion in monthly trading volume. It currently processes around $300 million monthly.

The funding comes months after Novig closed an $18 million Series A round at a $90 million valuation, bringing total capital raised to $108 million to date

More details

The fresh capital will be used to increase marketing spend, expand the company’s team, and roll out a loyalty program in the coming months. Novig has grown its workforce from 14 employees to 50 over the past year as trading activity increased.

Fortinsky said the company remains optimistic that federal approval could come within months, enabling a nationwide launch.

Novig has applied to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to become a designated contract market. Approval would allow it to operate legally across all 50 U.S. states under federal oversight.

The company currently operates under a sweepstakes model in multiple states, allowing users to place wagers using virtual currency that can be redeemed for prizes. It previously secured a state license in Colorado in 2023 but withdrew in 2024 after encountering regulatory challenges, opting instead to pivot toward a prediction market structure.

What you should know

Founded in 2021 while the co-founders were still students at Harvard, Novig was built around the idea of eliminating the “vig,” the commission traditionally taken by bookmakers on every bet.