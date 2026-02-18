Wema Bank, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, and Dangote Sugar have all crossed the N1 trillion equity-value mark following a recent share price rally that swept through large-cap stocks on the Nigerian Exchange.

The rally has propelled these companies into the elite group of large-cap stocks on the Exchange, popularly known as SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), as investor participation in their counters intensified.

As of the trading day ended 17 February 2026, Wema Bank was valued at N1.09 trillion, Fidelity Bank at N1.04 trillion, Ecobank at N1.02 trillion, and Dangote Sugar at N1.01 trillion.

This increase brings the total number of stocks worth over N1 trillion on the Nigerian Exchange to 26, up from 22 in October 2025.

What NGX data is saying

Shares of Wema Bank, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, and Dangote Sugar Refinery have surged recently, pushing their market values higher on the Nigerian Exchange.

Wema Bank shares were N23.95 each on 2 February 2026, giving the bank a market value of N960.8 billion. After a strong rally, the price has risen above N27 as of 17th February, lifting the market value to N1.09 trillion, with 40.1 billion outstanding shares.

Fidelity Bank was valued at N964.07 billion on 9 February 2026. By mid-February, its share price climbed above N20, increasing its market value to N1.04 trillion, with 50.2 billion shares outstanding.

Ecobank’s shares are now N43 as of the trading day ended 17th February, giving it a market value of N1.02 trillion, up from N994.3 billion at the end of 2025.

Dangote Sugar Refinery shares were N82 on 13 February and reached a market value of N1.01 trillion by 17 February, with 12.1 billion shares in circulation.

As of mid-trading on 18th February at 1:47 pm, Wema Bank shares are up over 15%, with a year-to-date gain of 32%.

Fidelity is up over 7% for the month and over 5% year-to-date.

Dangote Sugar is up 28% this month and 39% year-to-date, while Ecobank is down over 6% this month but up over 7% year-to-date.

Get Up to Speed

All four companies posted strong financial results in 2025, building on solid performance from 2024—an achievement that may be boosting positive sentiment around them.

Wema Bank (FY2025) reported a pre-tax profit of N222.07 billion, up 116% from 2024, with profit after tax rising 123% to N193.19 billion, driven by a 51% increase in gross earnings from interest income.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (FY2025) posted pre-tax profit of N1.27 trillion, up 30% from 2024, supported by a 22% rise in net interest income to N2.13 trillion and a 13% increase in non-interest revenue to N1.53 trillion.

Fidelity Bank Plc (Q3 2025) recorded gross earnings of N366.1 billion, up 8% from Q3 2024. Interest income rose 33% to N285.6 billion, while other interest income more than doubled to N34.2 billion.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (Q3 2025) posted a pre-tax profit of N13.38 billion, rebounding from a N64.16 billion loss in Q3 2024. This helped reduce the nine-month loss to N8.7 billion, improving from N275.5 billion in 2024, thanks to higher revenue and lower costs.

What you should know

Wema Bank Plc has completed its recapitalisation ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s March 2026 deadline, boosting its capital base to meet regulatory standards.

Fidelity Bank Plc also met its capitalisation threshold through capital‑raising efforts, positioning it among banks that have satisfied the CBN’s revised capital requirements.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Nigeria has similarly crossed the recapitalisation hurdle, strengthening its capital to align with regulatory expectations.

Dangote Sugar Refinery has returned to profitability in 2025 after posting improvements in quarterly results and reducing losses year‑on‑year, reflecting a rebound in revenue and better cost control.