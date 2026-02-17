On the latest episode of Market Watch on NairametricsTV, Host Frank Fagbo alongside analysts Muktar Mohammed and Idika Aja challenge the widely cited BMI report, which projects that the Naira will close at 1,550 to the dollar by the end of 2026.

Muktar commenced by stating that the Naira will close the year between 1,100 and 1,250, barring any black swan events.

He further explained that the currency is positioned to surprise markets and outperform the widely circulated projection of 1,550 to the dollar.

On the other hand, Idika says Nigeria’s recent capital inflows—$6 billion in Q3—signal that even if BMI’s assumptions about inflation and consumer demand were accurate, the Naira is unlikely to weaken as predicted.

Building on this outlook, he emphasized that the market appears to be moving away from a highly volatile exchange-rate environment toward a more stable one, a shift that would allow businesses and investors to plan with greater confidence.

The analysts concluded by urging investors to keep an eye on sectors driven by foreign exchange, including upstream oil and energy, as well as fixed-income markets like treasury bills, where high liquidity presents opportunities.

To understand where the Naira is headed and how to position your investments, accordingly, catch up with the latest episode of Market Watch on NairametricsTV.