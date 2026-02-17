The Federal Government (FG) and the Bank of Agriculture have distributed over 2,000 tractors and heavy-duty equipment to mechanised farmers to boost production and strengthen national food security.

The development was confirmed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Mr Ayodeji Sontinrin, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The rollout is part of the Renewed Hope National Agricultural Mechanisation Programme (NAMP), supported by Heifer International and Heifer Nigeria, aimed at transforming agriculture into a productivity-driven and sustainable sector.

The programme also includes specialized implements and structured financing models to ensure long-term economic impact, particularly for youth- and women-led enterprises.

What they are saying

Both Sen. Kyari and Mr Sontinrin emphasized that NAMP goes beyond mere equipment distribution. It is intended to create systems that generate value across the agricultural value chain.

“The Bank of Agriculture and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security have distributed over 2,000 tractors and heavy-duty equipment to mechanised farmers to boost production and strengthen national food security. The distribution, supported by Heifer International and Heifer Nigeria, was conducted under the Renewed Hope National Agricultural Mechanisation Programme (NAMP),” the NAN report read in part.

“NAMP is more than tractor distribution. It is a commitment to building systems that endure, generate value and serve the millions of smallholder farmers who feed the nation,” Sontinrin added.

The Managing Director added that the programme relies on financial discipline, inclusive participation, and digital accountability to deliver long-term economic returns.

He urged beneficiaries to maintain the tractors, honour repayment terms, and build sustainable agribusinesses that create jobs, calling the rollout a major milestone reflecting President Bola Tinubu’s prioritisation of agriculture.

The officials stressed that the initiative is designed to provide measurable impact on national food security while empowering smallholder farmers.

How the programme works

Senator Kyari provided details on the programme’s operations, noting strong nationwide demand.

More than 100,000 applications were received in the first phase of NAMP.

Tractors are deployed through Mechanisation Service Providers under a regulated lease-to-own model, ensuring broader access rather than private ownership.

Each tractor is expected to service roughly 600 hectares annually, reaching an estimated 1.2 million farmers across 1.5 million hectares yearly.

Many service providers are youth- and women-led enterprises, supported by financing models coordinated by the Bank of Agriculture in partnership with Heifer International.

The ministry will provide policy oversight, quality assurance, monitoring, and national capacity-building to ensure the programme delivers food security, job creation, and long-term economic resilience.

Backstory

The Bank of Agriculture, in collaboration with Heifer Nigeria, launched NAMP to provide 2,000 tractors to youth and women agripreneurs nationwide. Applications were open until November 10, 2025, attracting thousands of submissions.

Tractors were offered through a pay-as-you-go leasing model with three- to five-year terms, a 25% down payment, and 15% interest. Participants received preventive maintenance, technical support via mechanisation hubs, and digital tracking using IoT technology.

Additionally, NAMP included 9,000 agricultural implements to help youth and women expand mechanised farming and generate extra income. Repayments for both tractors and implements are linked to usage and earnings to maintain affordability. Eligible applicants included women, youth, and mechanisation companies, with selection based on criteria outlined in the application form.

What you should know

The Federal Government received the first batch of 2,000 Belarus tractors in February 2025 to expand mechanised farming in Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the purchase of these tractors as part of a broader plan to modernize the agricultural sector.

In June 2025, the President officially launched the 2,000 tractors under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, alongside 9,000 specialized farming implements aimed at supporting youth and women agripreneurs.

The distribution of tractors and implements marks a significant step in advancing mechanised agriculture, promoting food security, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for smallholder farmers.