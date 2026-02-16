Nigeria’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are reportedly losing between N5 trillion and N10 trillion every year to employee fraud and workplace corruption.

This is according to the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) in a statement shared with Nairametrics on Sunday.

The policy think-tank described this trend as one of the most serious hidden threats to the country’s entrepreneurial economy.

The CPPE said occupational fraud has become a silent but significant drain on business sustainability, profitability, and overall economic growth.

The organisation warned that employee corruption is no longer merely a managerial concern but a strategic economic risk requiring coordinated action from business owners, regulators, and policymakers.

What the CPPE is saying

CPPE’s analysis indicates that internal fraud and employee-related corruption now account for trillions of naira in annual losses across Nigeria’s MSME sector.

“Employee corruption and occupational fraud constitute one of the largest hidden drains on Nigeria’s entrepreneurial economy, with annual losses ranging from N5–N10 trillion,” CPPE noted.

The group highlighted that such practices also weaken government revenue by reducing tax collections.

Much of the fraud goes unreported, suggesting that the real economic impact could be even higher than current estimates.

“For Nigeria’s MSME sector to realise its full potential as an engine of growth, fraud prevention, governance strengthening, and digital transparency must become central pillars of enterprise policy and business practice,” CPPE said.

“While occupational fraud affects all MSME segments, risk exposure is highest in sectors characterised by cash intensity, weak documentation, inventory handling, and dispersed supervision,” the statement added.

These findings underline how pervasive occupational fraud has become, quietly eroding the foundation of Nigeria’s private sector.

More insights

The policy centre explained that while all MSMEs are exposed, certain operational characteristics make some businesses more vulnerable.

Sectors that are heavily cash-based, rely on inventory management, or have weak documentation and dispersed supervision face the highest risk.

Retail trade, small manufacturing, distribution businesses, hospitality, and field-based services are particularly susceptible due to frequent cash handling and limited internal controls.

Common fraud patterns include revenue diversion, payroll manipulation, procurement inflation, inventory theft, ghost workers, and unauthorized discounts or write-offs.

The group emphasized that understanding these patterns is key to designing effective prevention strategies.

What you should know

Global occupational-fraud studies—particularly long-running international workplace-fraud surveys—consistently estimate that organisations lose between 5 and 10 percent of annual revenue to employee-related fraud.

Nairametrics recently reported that Nigeria fell to 142nd position in the 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI).

The report reflects a long-standing struggle to address systemic corruption, despite repeated commitments by successive administrations.

Over the years, the country has established anti-corruption agencies and introduced reforms, but progress has remained uneven.