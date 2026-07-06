Ghana settles $700 million Eurobond ahead of schedule, pays $2.1 billion since 2025

The Government of Ghana has settled a $700 million Eurobond obligation ahead of schedule, bringing its total payments to Eurobond holders to $2.1 billion since January 2025.

The Government of Ghana has settled a $700 million Eurobond obligation ahead of schedule, bringing its total payments to Eurobond holders to $2.1 billion since January 2025.

This is according to a statement issued on Monday by the Public Relations Unit of Ghana’s Ministry of Finance, noting that the latest payment forms part of the country’s commitments under its Eurobond Debt Exchange Programme.

The settlement is expected to reduce Ghana’s external debt burden, strengthen investor confidence, and reinforce the government’s commitment to prudent debt management and macroeconomic stability.

What they are saying

According to the statement, the $700 million Eurobond obligation was fully settled on Thursday, July 2, 2026, ahead of its scheduled repayment date. The ministry stated that the payment comprised $525.2 million in principal repayments and $174.8 million in interest payments.

“On Thursday, 2nd July 2026, the Ministry of Finance fully settled its Eurobond obligation of US$700 million ahead of schedule.

“The payment consisted of US$525.2 million in principal repayments and US$174.8 million in interest payments.

“With this latest payment, Ghana has paid a total of US$2.1 billion to Eurobond holders since January 2025, in accordance with the terms of the Eurobond Debt Exchange Programme.”

The ministry further stated that the payment was executed through the government’s planned financing arrangements without placing undue pressure on Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves.

More insights

The Ghana Ministry of Finance said the latest settlement reduces Ghana’s outstanding Eurobond debt and supports ongoing efforts to strengthen investor confidence. It added that the payment reflects the government’s commitment to prudent debt management and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The ministry said the settlement reduces Ghana’s outstanding Eurobond debt.

It noted that the payment strengthens investor confidence in the country’s debt management strategy.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to implementing sound public financial management practices to ensure the timely servicing of debt obligations.

The ministry also expressed appreciation to the people of Ghana for their continued patience, support, and confidence as fiscal and debt management reforms continue.

The government maintained that disciplined public financial management remains central to sustaining fiscal reforms and preserving long-term economic stability.

What you should know

Ghana’s latest Eurobond repayment comes as several African countries continue to rebalance their external debt positions and re-engage international capital markets. While Ghana is meeting its obligations under a debt restructuring programme, Nigeria is preparing to return to the Eurobond market to raise fresh external financing.

In June 2026, the Federal Government announced plans for its first Eurobond issuance since November 2025, inviting banks and professional advisers to express interest in supporting the potential international debt sale.

According to a circular issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the government is seeking to appoint Transaction Advisers through an open competitive bidding process, with banks and law firms given until July 13 to submit Expressions of Interest and prequalification documents.

The planned Eurobond issuance follows Nigeria’s recent $5 billion Total Return Swap financing arrangement with First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, from which about $1.5 billion has already been accessed.

The Federal Government has said the proposed issuance will support budget financing, refinance existing obligations, and diversify the country’s external funding sources.