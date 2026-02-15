New data released by Global Petrol Prices has ranked the African countries with the lowest diesel pump prices per liter as of February 2026, highlighting the continued impact of fuel subsidies, domestic refining capacity, and currency policies across the continent.

The latest update shows that North African and oil-producing nations dominate the list, with strong government price controls and energy subsidies helping to keep diesel costs significantly below global averages.

At the top of the ranking is Libya, where diesel remains heavily subsidized and sells for just $0.024 per liter — the lowest recorded price in Africa and among the cheapest worldwide. The country’s state-backed pricing structure continues to shield domestic consumers from international market fluctuations.

Second on the list is Algeria at $0.240 per liter, followed by Egypt at $0.374. Both countries maintain structured fuel pricing frameworks supported by state energy revenues and subsidy mechanisms.

Oil-producing Angola ranks fourth with diesel priced at $0.436 per liter, benefiting from domestic production and regulated distribution channels.

Here are the top ten African countries with the cheapest diesel prices per liter as of February 2026: