Nigeria’s box office haul of N15.6 billion in 2025 showed strong promise for the Nollywood industry, underscoring a year of renewed audience confidence, wider theatrical releases, and commercially successful titles that collectively pushed cinema revenues to new heights.

The performance highlights not only the growing appeal of Nigerian films but also the increasing importance of cinema infrastructure and regional demand in shaping box office outcomes.

While the headline figure tells a compelling growth story, a closer look at the numbers reveals how much of this success was driven by a handful of high-performing cinema locations across the country.

Box office revenues in Nigeria remain highly concentrated, with major urban centres accounting for a disproportionate share of ticket sales and admissions.

These locations benefit from higher cinema density, stronger consumer spending power, and a steady pipeline of local and international releases that keep screens active throughout the year.

In 2025, several states crossed the N100 million box office threshold, firmly establishing themselves as the commercial backbone of Nigeria’s theatrical market.

From long-established cinema hubs to emerging regional players, these locations collectively formed the engine room of Nigeria’s box office growth, contributing significantly to the industry’s overall earnings and shaping release strategies for filmmakers and distributors.

This analysis from the 2025 Nigerian box office yearbook highlights Nollywood’s top cinema locations that grossed N100 million or more in 2025, offering a snapshot of the states that played an outsized role in delivering Nigeria’s N15.6 billion box office performance.