For most Nigerians, monthly income barely stretches to cover essential needs, with households constantly juggling costs for food, rent, transportation, and other necessities.

Spending patterns reflect the priorities and pressures faced by families across the country, from ensuring basic survival to meeting social and personal obligations.

The following ranking of the top 10 things Nigerians spend their money on each month highlights the main areas where households allocate their income.

The figures are based on thousands of validated survey responses for the 2025 year and represent median monthly spending, as analysed in the Spending Analysis section of Risevest’s The Cost of Living Report 2025.

The data provides insight into how Nigerians manage their finances across essentials, discretionary spending, and cultural commitments.