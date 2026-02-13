The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N87.3 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, according to its recently released unaudited financial statements.

This represents a 63.64% increase from N53.3 billion in 2024, although fourth-quarter pre-tax profit declined to N3.2 billion from N12.5 billion recorded a year earlier.

Revenue growth drove the performance, with turnover from oil palm and rubber products rising 52.35% year-on-year to N198.1 billion.

Earnings per share climbed to N66.60 from N41.89 in 2024, reflecting stronger profitability and improved returns to shareholders.

Key Highlights

Revenue: N198.1 billion, up 52.35% YoY

Gross profit: N139.5 billion, up 71.09% YoY

Operating profit: N90.03 billion, up 81.77% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N87.3 billion, up 63.64% YoY

Profit after tax: N63.5 billion, up 59% YoY

Earnings per share: N66.60 vs N41.89

Fixed assets: N81.5 billion, up from N67.7 billion

Revenue reserves: N54.5 billion, up from N53.9 billion

Driving the numbers

A closer look at the company’s unaudited numbers shows that full-year revenue of N198.1 billion was driven mainly by local sales of palm and rubber products, which rose 60.53% to N172.6 billion.

Export sales accounted for the balance, increasing from N22.5 billion to N25.5 billion during the year.

Cost pressures remained contained during the year, as cost of sales rose at a slower pace to N58.5 billion from N48.4 billion, supporting a 71.09% year-on-year increase in gross profit to N139.5 billion.

Building on this momentum, operating profit advanced 81.77% to N90.03 billion after accounting for operating expenses of N49.5 billion.

However, after accounting for finance income of N11.07 billion and finance costs of N13.7 billion, pre-tax profit rose to N87.3 billion from N53.3 billion, while a tax charge of N23.7 billion brought profit after tax to N63.5 billion.

Meanwhile, on the balance sheet, fixed assets expanded 20.34% to N81.5 billion, while current assets edged up 4.09% to N41.6 billion, supported largely by cash of N12.9 billion and inventory of N20.7 billion.

Total equity stood at N56 billion, slightly above N55.4 billion recorded in the previous year, with revenue reserves accounting for 97.3% of shareholders’ funds.

Market reaction

As of the reporting date, the company’s share price stands at N1,327, surging 9.99% in mid-day trading on 13 February 2026.

Meanwhile, the stock has delivered a year-to-date return of 21%, with stronger investor participation expected in the coming sessions as the market digests the company’s financial results.