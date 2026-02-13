The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has carried out a large-scale redeployment of officers previously assigned to Very Important Persons (VIP) escort duties to security-prone North Central states following the recent deadly attacks in Kwara State.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued on Friday, February 13, 2026, by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

According to the minister, the move is part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture as the Federal Government intensifies operations across the North Central region after terrorist attacks in Kwara State that reportedly left 75 villagers dead.

What he is saying

Idris said officers formerly attached to VIP protection have now returned to core community policing functions, leading to measurable improvements in security presence across affected states.

“Further strengthening the security architecture, the Nigeria Police Force has executed a large-scale redeployment of officers previously assigned to VIP escort duties nationwide. These personnel have been returned to core community policing functions, delivering measurable improvements in security presence across Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory.”

He added that the increased deployment to high-risk communities demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to protecting lives and safeguarding citizens’ right to worship freely.

According to him, enhanced security around places of worship — including increased police visibility around churches on Sundays is being implemented in coordination with local communities and faith leaders.

More insight

Providing further details on the renewed security push, Idris said the Federal Government has launched a coordinated offensive code-named “Operation Savannah Shield.”

The operation involves the deployment of military personnel, police officers, and national forest guard units to reinforce security assets across the theatre of operations.

“The renewed offensive, code-named Operation Savannah Shield, entails the deployment of military, police, and national forest guard units to reinforce security assets in the theatre. These forces are supported by enhanced intelligence capabilities and rapid-response protocols, operating under the expanded security mandate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu established when he declared a state of emergency on national security on 26 November 2025.”

The minister said President Tinubu condemned the Kwara attacks as “beastly” and “heartless,” describing them as part of a desperate campaign targeting soft civilian populations.

He noted that the president has directed security agencies to bring the full weight of the state against individuals and groups threatening peace in the region.

Why it matters

The redeployment of police officers from VIP escort duties to frontline community policing is expected to improve public safety, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas that have long complained of inadequate security presence.

Key implications include:

Increased police visibility in vulnerable communities

Enhanced deterrence against terrorism and violent crime

Stronger community-police engagement

Improved protection for women, children, and other vulnerable groups

Security experts note that visible and responsive policing can significantly reduce crime rates and restore public confidence, provided the approach prioritises community engagement over excessive force.

What you should know

In November 2025, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs nationwide, directing that they be redeployed to core policing duties.

According to Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the directive aimed to correct years of disproportionate personnel allocation that left many communities under-policed.

Under the arrangement, VIPs requiring continued protection are expected to request armed escorts from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The presidency had earlier expressed concern over declining police visibility in remote areas, where stations were reportedly operating with skeletal manpower prior to the redeployment directive.