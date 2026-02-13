AgroEknor secured strategic investment from Acumen, the global impact investor, reinforcing confidence in its integrated farm-to-brand model and enabling expanded farmer impact, stronger agricultural platforms, and accelerated global growth of Madala, its hibiscus-based wellness beverage.

AgroEknor, a leading agribusiness has announced a series of major financing milestones that underscore growing investor confidence in its integrated, farm-to-brand business model.

The company recently secured strategic investment from Acumen, a globally respected impact investor known for deploying patient capital to build inclusive markets and resilient livelihoods across Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.

The investment is expected to deepen AgroEknor’s farmer impact, strengthen its agricultural platforms, and accelerate the global expansion of Madala, its flagship hibiscus-based wellness beverage.

Scaling a Farm-to-Brand Agribusiness Model

Founded by Timi Oke, Ayo Oke and Attah Anzaku,AgroEknor operates an integrated model that spans farmer engagement, agricultural sourcing, processing, exports, and branded consumer products. The company focuses on building structured value chains around African superfoods- most notably hibiscus and fonio – ensuring quality, traceability, sustainability, and value creation remain within Africa.

At the core of this model are two key platforms:

YieldPro,AgroEknor’s sourcing and aggregation platform, which works directly with farmers to improve productivity, quality, and supply consistency; and

FEEP (Farmers Education & Empowerment Programme), which delivers agronomic training, climate-smart farming education, and long-term livelihood support to farming communities.

Madala, the company’s premium hibiscus cordial, represents the consumer-facing expression of this value chain—transforming locally sourced hibiscus into a globally relevant wellness beverage positioned for international markets.

Acumen Investment Validates Long-Term Vision

The strategic investment from Acumen marks a significant endorsement of AgroEknor’s approach to combining commercial scale with measurable social impact. Acumen’s backing strengthens AgroEknor’s ability to expand farmer networks, improve income stability, and build resilient agricultural systems while growing a competitive consumer brand portfolio.

For AgroEknor, the partnership reinforces its ambition to move African agriculture beyond fragmented commodity exports toward structured, value-added, and globally competitive supply chains.

Commercial Paper Issuance Strengthens Liquidity and Growth Capacity

The Acumen investment follows a period of strong financial and capital markets momentum for AgroEknor. The company has successfully repaid its Series 1 Commercial Paper in September 2025 and Series 2 Commercial Paper in December 2025, reinforcing its reputation for financial discipline, strong cash-flow management, and commitment to meeting investor obligations in full and on schedule.

Building on this track record, AgroEknor recently issued Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Papers totaling ₦2 billion, under its ₦100 billion Commercial Paper Programme. The programme is arranged and led by United Capital, one of Nigeria’s leading investment banking and asset management institutions.

In parallel with equity investments, AgroEknor has continued to deepen its presence in Nigeria’s debt capital markets. The issuance of Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Papers, totaling ₦2 billion, forms part of the company’s broader ₦100 billion programme and provides working capital to support sourcing cycles, processing, exports, and operational expansion.

The CP programme, led by United Capital, reflects growing institutional confidence in AgroEknor’s governance, financial discipline, and growth trajectory.

Continued Support from Aruwa Capital Management

These recent developments build on AgroEknor’s earlier success in attracting growth capital. In the previous year, the company closed a follow-on multi-million-dollar investment from Aruwa Capital Management, a gender-lens private equity firm focused on high-growth African businesses.

Aruwa’s continued backing highlighted AgroEknor’s execution capability and the scalability of its model, particularly its ability to convert agricultural value chains into investable, resilient platforms with strong social and economic returns.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth

With a combination of patient equity capital and structured debt financing, AgroEknor is positioning itself for its next phase of expansion; scaling farmer impact, increasing processing and export capacity, and accelerating the global rollout of Madala.

Under Timi Oke’s leadership, the company aims to demonstrate that African owned agribusinesses can attract global capital, operate at scale, and build consumer brands that compete confidently on the world stage while keeping farmers and communities at the heart of value creation.

As AgroEknor looks ahead, these financing milestones signal not just capital inflow, but growing belief in a model that blends agriculture, wellness, sustainability, and African enterprise into a single, scalable platform.