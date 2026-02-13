The Nigerian All-Share Index rose 2.06% to close the trading session on 13 February 2026 in positive territory, settling at 182,313.1 points and firmly above the 180,000-level.

This marks the index’s strongest single-day gain so far in 2026 and extends its winning streak to 10 consecutive sessions, following its last decline on 30 January 2026.

The rally was not limited to price appreciation, as trading volume climbed to 936 million shares from 698 million shares recorded the previous day, reflecting increased market participation.

Equity capitalization mirrored the bullish momentum, rising to N117.02 trillion across 50,068 deals, reflecting the strength of investor activity during the session.

What the data is saying

Market momentum remains firm, with the ASI’s gain lifting year-to-date returns to 17.16%, reflecting sustained investor confidence as the index stays well above the 180,000 level.

Gains were driven by strong buying interest in select stocks. Nestlé, Union Dicon Salt, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, Mchnichols, and Cornerstone Insurance all hit their 10% upper limit.

On the flip side, profit-taking weighed on Skyway Aviation Handling Company and Guinness, which declined by 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, First Holdco and Zenith Bank led with 106.3 million and 72.5 million shares traded, respectively. United Capital followed with 45.3 million, GTCO at 45.04 million shares, and Fidelity Bank at 31.3 million shares.

By value, Presco topped with N7.9 billion in transactions, followed by Zenith Bank (N5.7 billion), First Holdco (N5.1 billion), GTCO (N4.9 billion), and Seplat (N3.9 billion).

Top 5 Gainers

Nestlé — up 10.00% to N2,662.00

Union Dicon — up 10.00% to N20.90

Infinity — up 10.00% to N9.90

McNichols — up 10.00% to N7.70

Cornerstone Insurance — up 10.00% to N6.38

Top 5 Losers

Sky Aviation — down 10.00% to N135.00

Guinness — down 9.97% to N315.00

Omatek — down 9.39% to N2.99

NPF Microfinance Bank— down 6.51% to N5.60

Etranzact — down 6.33% to N22.95

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Performance

Among SWOOTs (stocks valued above N1 trillion), performance was mixed.

MTNN gained 8.56%, while Lafarge rose 3.01%, but Nigerian Breweries fell 3.7%.

In the FUGAZ banking segment, gains were modest.

GTCO advanced 4.67%, Zenith Bank rose 4.36%, Access Holdings climbed 2.69%, UBA increased 1.68%, and First HoldCo gained 0.31%.

What to Know

This marks the tenth consecutive session of gains for the All-Share Index, following a period of relatively stagnant price action.

The index has now surpassed the 180,000 level, closing at 182,313 points.

Continued positive action could see the index move beyond the 183,000 threshold.