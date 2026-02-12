Tetracore Energy Group has commissioned a 60,000 SCMD Auto CNG facility in Ogere, boosting clean energy access for transportation and industry along the Lagos–Ibadan corridor.

The facility enhances Nigeria’s energy transition by providingcosteffective, environmentally friendly fuel, improving mobility, supporting industrial growth, and creating direct and indirect jobs.

Community leaders endorsed the project for its developmental impact, while TEG positioned it as part of a broader strategy to expand nationwide gas infrastructure and strengthen national energy security.

Tetracore Energy Group (TEG), through its Subsidary Tetracore CNG Solution Limited an integrated energy company with a clear mandate to deliver sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions that support industrial growth, energy security, and economic development in Nigeria and across the African continent, has officially commissioned its newly completed 60,000 Standard Cubic Metres per Day (SCMD) Auto Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Facility in Ogere, Ogun State.

The commissioning ceremony, attended by traditional leaders, community stakeholders, industry partners, and invited guests, marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in Nigeria’s clean energy infrastructure and its commitment to expanding access to compressed natural gas as a cost-effective, dependable, and environmentally responsible alternative fuel for transportation and industrial applications.

Strategically located along the Lagos–Ibadan industrial corridor, the facility is positioned to serve commercial transport operators, logistics fleets, manufacturers, and businesses operating within Ogun State and neighboring regions, providing a cleaner energy option that reduces operating costs while supporting national emission reduction goals.

With an installed capacity of 60,000 SCMD, the station is capable of fueling more than 100 vehicles daily, significantly improving fuel availability and convenience for mass transit systems, trucks, buses, and other commercial CNG-powered vehicles.

The project directly aligns with the Federal Government’s gas utilization and energy transition objectives by promoting domestic gas adoption, reducing dependence on conventional fuels, and encouraging sustainable energy use across the transportation and industrial sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Tetracore Energy Group described the project as a strategic investment in both infrastructure and community development. He stated, “The commissioning of this Auto CNG facility represents our unwavering commitment to delivering practical energy solutions that power businesses, lower transportation costs, and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security. This is not just a fueling station; it is critical infrastructure that supports cleaner mobility, industrial productivity, and long-term economic growth. At Tetracore Energy Group, we are proud to be playing a leading role in driving the nation’s transition to sustainable energy.”

The host community also welcomed the development, commending the company for its inclusive approach and its positive local impact. His Royal Highness Oba James Obafemi Saliu( Kankanbiina II) the Ologere of Ogere community, expressed appreciation for the investment, noting that the facility signals meaningful progress for the town.

He remarked, “This project brings development, employment, and opportunity to our people. We are pleased that Tetracore Energy Group has chosen Ogere as the home of this important clean energy initiative, and we look forward to the lasting benefits it will bring to our community.”

Elder Anthony Oyegunle, respected community leader, also highlighted the economic value of the project, stating, “Beyond providing energy, this facility creates real opportunities for our youth and small businesses. It will generate jobs, stimulate commerce, and contribute to the overall growth of Ogere. We are proud to partner with an organization that prioritizes both development and community welfare.”

Several respected traditional leaders also sent their goodwill messages and support for the project, acknowledging its economic and environmental importance to Ogere and its surrounding communities.

These include High Chief Dr. Adeyiga Ositelu, the Olisu of Ogere; High Chief Muritadeen Ajadi, the Oluwo of Ogere; and High Chief Segun Adeniyi, the Asiwaju of Ogere. Their endorsements reflect strong traditional backing for initiatives that promote development, sustainability, and improved livelihoods within the community.

Designed with safety and operational excellence at its core, the facility incorporates advanced gas detection and monitoring systems, automated emergency shutdown mechanisms, fire suppression infrastructure, and high-pressure protection systems, all managed by trained safety personnel in strict compliance with national and international standards. These features ensure secure, efficient, and reliable operations for customers and staff alike.

In addition to enhancing energy access, the project is expected to create substantial socio-economic benefits, including dozens of direct employment opportunities in plant operations, engineering, and administration, as well as over a hundred indirect jobs across logistics, maintenance, supply chains, and local service businesses.

The Ogere Auto CNG Facility forms part of Tetracore Energy Group’s broader strategy to expand its midstream and downstream gas distribution network nationwide, supplying compressed natural gas, piped natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and gas-to-power solutions that enable industries and communities to access reliable and sustainable energy.

Through continued investment in scalable infrastructure and strategic partnerships, the company remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s industrialization, environmental sustainability, and long-term energy security.

For Tetracore Energy Group, the commissioning of the Ogere facility is not only a celebration of infrastructure delivery but also a reaffirmation of its vision to power progress, create opportunities, and build a cleaner energy future for Nigeria and Africa.