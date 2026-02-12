The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce, has arrested 75 suspected hoodlums and recovered substances suspected to be illicit drugs during a late-night enforcement operation along the Coastal Road.

The development was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

According to Wahab, the operation—carried out around 10 p.m.—targeted identified black spots along the Coastal Road axis as part of ongoing clean-up and security enforcement efforts in the area.

What he is saying

Wahab revealed that 75 suspects were apprehended during the raid, comprising 68 males and 7 females. He also confirmed that substances suspected to be illicit drugs were recovered at the scene.

He further disclosed that one of the taskforce officers, Inspector Omosanjo Mohammed, was violently attacked during the operation and sustained a serious head injury.

“As part of the ongoing clean-up and enforcement operations along Coastal Road, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce carried out a late-night raid at about 10pm yesterday, targeting identified black spots in the area.

“During the operation, 75 suspects were arrested, comprising 68 males and 7 females. Substances suspected to be illicit drugs were recovered at the scene.

“In the course of the exercise, one of our officers, Inspector Omosanjo Mohammed, was violently attacked by hoodlums and sustained a serious head injury. He is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The commissioner warned that attacks on law enforcement officers performing lawful duties would not be tolerated, adding that all arrested suspects would face the full weight of the law.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring order and ensuring that the Coastal Road and surrounding areas remain safe for residents and commuters.

Why it matters

The Coastal Road is a strategic infrastructure project and a vital economic corridor in Lagos. Authorities have repeatedly flagged the axis as a hotspot for criminal activities, including traffic robbery, drug dealing, and extortion.

Removing illegal occupants and criminal elements from the area is seen as crucial to:

Enhancing public safety for commuters and beach visitors

Protecting newly installed road infrastructure and streetlights from vandalism

Preventing the area from becoming a haven for violent crimes

Ensuring smooth traffic flow and uninterrupted construction work

Security enforcement along the corridor is also aimed at preventing disruptions that could undermine the long-term benefits of the project.

What you should know

In related operations, the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce recently arrested 26 suspects accused of extorting money from cart pushers illegally disposing of waste at the Orile Under Bridge.

Acting on intelligence reports, operatives conducted a raid around 2:45 p.m., dislodging hoodlums who had allegedly hijacked the area and were extorting money from illegal waste operators.

The state government also confirmed that makeshift structures erected along the Coastal Road setback were dismantled, and items stored unlawfully along the roadside were removed as part of the enforcement drive.

Authorities say enforcement operations will continue across identified flashpoints in Lagos to maintain order and safeguard public infrastructure.