Flutterwaveand The Delborough hosted an exclusive blacktie Gala Night in Lagos, bringing together top business and publicsector leaders for networking, strategic conversations, and a showcase of Flutterwave’s strengthened engagement with Nigeria’s business ecosystem.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo delivered the keynote, joined by Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, Dr. Cosmas Maduka and other influential figures, while Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola reflected on the company’s journey and its role in supporting Nigerian enterprises locally and globally.

The night featured refined hospitality, live entertainment, and highlevel interactions, culminating in a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and Nigeria’s growing influence on the global economic stage.

On a night where business met style and innovation met influence, Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, in partnership with luxury hospitality brand The Delborough, hosted some of Nigeria’s most powerful business and public sector leaders for an exclusive Gala Night in Lagos.

Held at The Delborough Lagos, the black-tie gathering brought together decision-makers from technology, aviation, hospitality, FMCG, insurance, fashion & beauty, and the public sector for an evening of elevated conversations, entertainment, and strategic connections.

The event underscored Flutterwave’s renewed commitment to strengthening its involvement in Nigeria’s business ecosystem and supporting local enterprises as they scale globally.

From the moment guests arrived on the red carpet, the tone was set for a night of sophistication and purpose. Industry leaders, founders, policymakers, and creatives mingled over light refreshments, posed for photographs, and shared candid conversations about the future of Nigerian business.

The highlight of the evening was a keynote address by the Guest of Honour and Chairman of the event, former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who spoke on innovation, leadership, and the role of private enterprise in national development. His remarks set the stage for broader discussions around economic growth and Nigeria’s place in the global economy.

The evening was hosted by Mojibade Sosanya, with Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, delivering a keynote that reflected on Flutterwave’s journey and its evolving role as a financial infrastructure partner for Nigeria’s biggest businesses.

The distinguished guest list reflected the breadth and influence of Nigeria’s business and cultural landscape. In attendance were President Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Pastor Flourish Peters, Dr. Cosmas Maduka (CON), President and CEO of Coscharis Group, Sir Olu Okeowo, Founder and Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited, Dr. Michael Onuoha C, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ailes Group, Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, MTN Nigeria, Erica Nlewedim, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Tiwa Savage, and Dorathy Bachor, alongside other prominent captains of industry and public sector leaders.

Adding to the evening’s memorable moments, Dr. Cosmas Maduka (CON), President and CEO of Coscharis Group, spoke glowingly about the importance of building innovative, resilient businesses in Nigeria. He also commended Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola for his leadership and vision, praising Flutterwave’s impact on the financial technology landscape across Africa.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also shared warm and encouraging remarks, offering strong words of support for Agboola and urging him to continue the great work of building globally competitive financial infrastructure from Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of the night, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said: “Nigeria is home, and it remains one of our most important markets. Our goal is to build deeper relationships with the businesses and leaders driving the economy. Flutterwave has the infrastructure to support industries across aviation, hospitality, FMCG, tech, and beyond, and we are committed to working closely with Nigerian businesses as they grow locally and expand globally.”

Also commenting, Dr. Stanley Ifeanyi Uzochukwu, Chairman and Founder of The Delborough, said: “At The Delborough, our vision is to provide world-class hospitality for leaders who are shaping industries and the future of our country. Hosting this Gala with Flutterwave enables us to do what we are best at – creating a space where meaningful business relationships can be built, ideas can flow, and excellence is experienced at every touchpoint.”

The night ended on a high note with a live band, dancing, and continued networking over exquisite cuisine. A fitting close to an evening that celebrated ambition, collaboration, and Nigeria’s growing influence on the global stage.