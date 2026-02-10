President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the Managing Director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja.
This is according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on February 10, 2026.
The appointments form part of the President’s latest decisions affecting Nigeria’s science, technology and power sector regulatory institutions.
What the Presidency said
According to the statement by Bayo Onanuga, the President also appointed Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency.
- The statement explained that the Sheda Science and Technology Complex is responsible for research and development in technology and the operation of a nuclear research facility, making the appointment of a new managing director critical to its mandate.
Backstory
Before Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu was appointed Managing Director, the agency was led by Professor Paul Chidozie Onyenekwe, who served as the Director-General/CEO.
Before Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael was named the new Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Aliyu Tukur Tahir served as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation. He was appointed to that role effective December 31, 2021.
Engr. Tahir’s tenure concluded on December 31, 2025, after which he formally handed over leadership to the agency’s most senior officer pending the appointment of a permanent successor
More insights
In addition to appointing a new managing director for NEMSA, President Tinubu approved the appointment of several board members to the agency. These include
- Engr. Aliyu Abdulazeez as Executive Director, Technical,
- Ikechi Clara Nwosu as Chairman representing the South East,
- Zubair Abdur’rauf Idris, Igba Elizabeth, representing the North Central,
- Sani Alhaji Shehu, representing the North East,
- Adeyemi Adetunji, representing the South West,
- Engr. Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe, representing the South South
- Engr. Charles Ogbonna Asogwa, representing the South East.
The President also nominated Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi State, and Abdullahi Muktar, representing Kaduna State, as Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.
What you should know
The Sheda Science and Technology Complex, often called SHETCO, is a Nigerian government research and development institution under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.
- It was established by the Federal Government in 1993 as a multidisciplinary research centre to house advanced laboratories and facilities in one location so researchers, both from within Nigeria and abroad, can access sophisticated equipment without duplication or unnecessary cost.
- The complex includes three National Advanced Laboratories focused on biotechnology, chemistry and physics, along with a Nuclear Technology Centre that features a gamma irradiation facility.
- NEMSA, on the other hand, is the regulatory agency responsible for enforcing technical standards in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry, including the testing, inspection and certification of electrical installations and equipment.
