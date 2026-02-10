President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the Managing Director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja.

This is according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on February 10, 2026.

The appointments form part of the President’s latest decisions affecting Nigeria’s science, technology and power sector regulatory institutions.

What the Presidency said

According to the statement by Bayo Onanuga, the President also appointed Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency.

President Tinubu also appointed Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the Managing Director/CEO of the Board of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA),”he added

The statement explained that the Sheda Science and Technology Complex is responsible for research and development in technology and the operation of a nuclear research facility, making the appointment of a new managing director critical to its mandate.

Backstory

Before Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu was appointed Managing Director, the agency was led by Professor Paul Chidozie Onyenekwe, who served as the Director-General/CEO.

Before Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael was named the new Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Aliyu Tukur Tahir served as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation. He was appointed to that role effective December 31, 2021.

Engr. Tahir’s tenure concluded on December 31, 2025, after which he formally handed over leadership to the agency’s most senior officer pending the appointment of a permanent successor

More insights

In addition to appointing a new managing director for NEMSA, President Tinubu approved the appointment of several board members to the agency. These include

Engr. Aliyu Abdulazeez as Executive Director, Technical,

Ikechi Clara Nwosu as Chairman representing the South East,

Zubair Abdur’rauf Idris, Igba Elizabeth, representing the North Central,

Sani Alhaji Shehu, representing the North East,

Adeyemi Adetunji, representing the South West,

Engr. Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe, representing the South South

Engr. Charles Ogbonna Asogwa, representing the South East.

The President also nominated Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi State, and Abdullahi Muktar, representing Kaduna State, as Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

What you should know

The Sheda Science and Technology Complex, often called SHETCO, is a Nigerian government research and development institution under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.