The article challenges Onikepo Braithwaite’s defence of Euracare by exposing clinical, procedural, and logical flaws in her arguments — noting that the child had been certified fit to fly for a transatlantic medical evacuation, making the “meningitis inevitability” theory medically indefensible and pointing instead to an intervening event caused by clinical mismanagement.

It argues that Euracare failed in its legal and ethical duty by not immediately triggering a Coroner’s inquest despite allegations of propofol overdose, and highlights the hospital’s troubling history of similar complaints, raising deeper concerns about systemic negligence, poor anaesthesia standards, inadequate monitoring, and violations of global paediatric sedation protocols.

The piece concludes that Baby Nkanu’s death is a watershed moment for Nigeria’s healthcare accountability, calling for full transparency from regulators, professional bodies, and the Lagos State Government — stressing that without decisive institutional action, preventable tragedies will continue under a culture of silence, impunity, and regulatory inertia.

Grief. Shock. Bewilderment.

Such has been the varied nature of the global response to the tragic passing of Nkanu Nnamdi, the twenty-one-month-old son of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege.

Prompted by a leaked message, what began as a private family grief has evolved into a focal point for a national conversation on medical ethics, beaming a harsh searchlight on the healthcare system in Nigeria.

Consequently, Euracare, the facility where the unfortunate incident occurred, has come under intense fire for its role in the circumstances leading to Nkanu’s death.

Amidst this flurry of reactions, Onikepo Braithwaite, the Editor of This Day Lawyer, released a commentary titled “Baby Nkanu: Negligence or Meningitis?”, which essentially holds brief for the hospital.

On the surface, the piece presents as a measured call for “due process” and “objectivity”; however, a closer examination reveals an analysis that is dangerously speculative and clinically detached from the realities of paediatric anaesthesia.

This article will deconstruct the procedural and clinical fallacies within Braithwaite’s defence. By contrasting her legal technicalities with the rigorous safety standards practiced by medical professionals, this article demonstrates why the Adichie-Esege family’s demand for accountability is not merely an emotional outcry but a necessary challenge to a regressive healthcare culture.

To understand the flaws in Braithwaite’s position, it is expedient to first summarize the three pillars upon which her defence of Euracare Hospital rests:

The Clinical Diversion (The Meningitis Theory): Braithwaite suggests that the public narrative has ignored the child’s pre-existing condition. She posits that because Johns Hopkins requested a Lumbar Puncture (LP), the child was likely suffering from a life-threatening illness like Meningitis, which could have been the “true” cause of death, regardless of the hospital’s actions.

The Procedural Defense of Sedation: She frames the administration of the sedative Propofol as “common practice” for paediatric MRIs, suggesting that the hospital was merely following routine diagnostic protocol rather than committing a specific error.

The Legal Technicality (Cremation and Evidence): Perhaps her most aggressive argument is the suggestion that the family’s decision to cremate the remains constitutes a “deliberate destruction” of evidence. She argues that without a physical autopsy, the allegation of an overdose remains legally unprovable, and suggests the parents may have violated the Coroners’ System Law of Lagos State.

To begin with, Braithwaite’s analysis conveniently omitted the child’s clinical status before entering Euracare. She characterized Nkanu as a child in “grave danger” from a potential Meningitis infection, yet she fails to mention that he had already been cleared for international medical evacuation.

In the world of critical care, a “fit-to-fly” clearance is not a mere formality; it is a rigorous assessment of physiological stability. For a child to be cleared for a transatlantic flight to Johns Hopkins, a team of specialists must determine that the patient can survive the extreme pressures and 10-12 hour duration of high-altitude travel.

If Nkanu was stable enough to endure a flight across the ocean, the argument that he was destined to die spontaneously during a stationary MRI is clinically indefensible. This clearance establishes a baseline of stability that makes the subsequent, sudden collapse during sedation a clear “intervening event” caused by clinical mismanagement, not an inevitable outcome of illness.

Also, Braithwaite accused the bereaved family of acting without proof, yet she performs the same manoeuvre by insinuating Meningitis without a clinical record. More importantly, she fails to address the burden of proof placed on a professional entity.

If Euracare was aware that they were being accused of a propofol overdose at the moment of death, why did the hospital not immediately trigger a Coroner’s Inquest to protect their own reputation? As a facility marketing itself as “world-class,” Euracare had a greater burden to ensure a medical examiner settled the matter.

Under the Coroners’ System Law of Lagos State, which Braithwaite herself cites, the duty to report an “unnatural or suspicious” death also rests with the facility. Why should it not be concluded that the hospital’s failure to do so was intentional? A professional entity aware of such a grave allegation has every incentive to insist on an autopsy before burial or cremation to prove other likely causes, unless, of course, they were aware that the results would confirm the negligence.

Objectivity requires looking at patterns, yet Braithwaite’s defence is conspicuously silent on the hospital’s history. Since news of Nkanu’s death broke, many earlier victims have shared similar heartbreaking experiences with the same hospital.

To then present this as a “blurry” case of a sick child while ignoring that this specific facility, and reportedly the same anaesthesiologist, has faced similar accusations of an anaesthesia-related death in the past is an omission of the highest order. And extremely convenient.

Furthermore, her argument consists of a “severity paradox”. If the child was indeed as “critically ill” with meningitis as she suggests, the hospital’s Duty of Care should have been significantly higher. In a high-risk patient, international standards mandate even more rigorous monitoring.

The alleged decision to disconnect the child from a ventilator and carry him on a shoulder, unmonitored and off oxygen, is even more indefensible if the child was as fragile as the defence claims. By arguing that he was “very sick,” Braithwaite inadvertently makes the hospital’s reported “fatal casualness” look even more like gross negligence.

Beyond the legal debate over autopsies lies the clinical reality of what transpired in the cardiac catheter lab. To evaluate whether Euracare met “international standards,” one must look at the specific protocols governing paediatric anaesthesia.

Dr. Ada Ejiofor, a practicing NHS Physician Anaesthesiologist in a YouTube video notes that a fundamental covenant governs the safety of a child during sedation: “A child is not a small adult.”

Treating them as such invites the exact respiratory depression and subsequent “pulselessness” reported by the family.

In high-standard facilities, providing anaesthesia in “remote” areas, such as an MRI suite, is driven by strict safety protocols. Dr. Ejiofor highlights that an anaesthesiologist should never work solo; they are always accompanied by an Operating Department Practitioner (ODP) to ensure continuous monitoring.

Furthermore, if a child is already medically compromised, global standards dictate that the breathing passage must be secured before entering the scanner. The alleged “shoulder carry” of a sedated child, disconnected from a ventilator and off oxygen, represents a catastrophic breach of these protocols. Did Euracare do any of this? The outcome suggests they did not.

The child stopped breathing during that transfer, and they did not detect it because he was not connected to the right equipment.

Ultimately, Onikepo Braithwaite’s defence of Euracare mirrors a classic, well-worn move in law practice: the strategic attempt to point an accusing finger at a third party, or in this case, a “third factor” like Meningitis, to shift the focus off the accused.

By focusing the conversation on the absence of an autopsy and the alleged “severity” of the child’s illness, the defence attempts to transform a case of acute clinical negligence into a “blurry” debate over natural causes. This is a tactical diversion intended to create reasonable doubt where the clinical facts, specifically the “fit-to-fly” stability of the child, suggest none should exist.

Legal technicalities and speculative sickness narratives must not be used as a shield for professional failure. When a “world-class” facility fails to adhere to even the basic standard protocols in place at LUTH as far back as 1997, then, as Dr Ejiofor suggests, the medical community and the public must ask: Have we walked backwards?

The loss of Nkanu Nnamdi is a landmark case for the Nigerian healthcare system. It demands an investigation that goes beyond defensive legal manoeuvres to include all relevant governmental and professional bodies. Justice for the Adichie-Esege family, and for every Nigerian who relies on the promise of “reputable” care, requires a system where clinical consequences are real. Without this, such preventable tragedies will, unfortunately, persist.

Worryingly, the current lack of transparency suggests we are once again slipping into a familiar culture of institutional silence and looking the other way.”

Since the family’s lawyers filed a suit against Euracare, there has been a deafening silence. We have yet to hear definitive updates from the Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), or the Lagos State Government, all of whom indicated they were conducting investigations into this tragedy.

Is this destined to become another forgotten inquiry, swept under the rug of administrative delay? The eyes of the global community are fixed on Nigeria, and it would be a profound failure of leadership if we do not do things right this time.

About the Writer

Olatunji James is a writer and seasoned communicator passionate about telling African stories.