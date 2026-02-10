TD Africa won “Distributor of the Year” at the HPE Partner Awards Night for exceptional performance, value delivery, and strong industry partnerships.

The company credited the achievement to collaboration, innovation, and its commitment to providing reliable enterprise technology solutions across Africa.

HPE leadership praised TD Africa’s consistency and professionalism, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted distributor driving digital transformation.

TD Africa has once again reaffirmed its leadership position in Africa’s technology ecosystem after emerging as “Distributor of the Year” at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) operated by Selectium, held recently at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The award, which marked the highlight of the evening, recognised TD Africa’s outstanding performance, consistent value delivery, and strong partnership within the enterprise technology landscape.

The event brought together key ecosystem partners and industry leaders to celebrate shared successes, review strategic priorities for the new fiscal year, and honour exceptional contributions across the partner community.

The ceremony spotlighted organisations that have demonstrated excellence in customer engagement, solution delivery, and market development. Receiving the award on behalf of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director, described the recognition as a reflection of the company’s collaborative approach and commitment to excellence.

“This award is a testament to what we can achieve when we collaborate effectively, push boundaries, and remain focused on delivering value,” she said. “It highlights the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to providing innovative, reliable solutions for our customers. We sincerely thank the leadership of HPE and the wider partner community for their continued trust and support.”

She further noted that TD Africa remains committed to strengthening its enterprise capabilities and expanding access to world-class technology solutions across the continent.

Also speaking at the event, Country Manager (Nigeria) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise operated by Selectium, Dr. Ifee Kojo, commended TD Africa for its consistency and professionalism over the years, stating: “TD Africa has remained one of our most dependable and strategic partners. Their market expertise, customer-focused approach, and strong execution capabilities continue to set them apart. This award reflects their sustained commitment to excellence and their role in advancing enterprise technology adoption in Nigeria.”

The recognition further reinforces TD Africa’s reputation as a trusted distributor and ecosystem enabler, known for building strong partnerships, delivering innovative solutions, and supporting organisations in their digital transformation journeys.

With this latest achievement, TD Africa continues to demonstrate its dedication to shaping and owning the future of technology in Africa through collaboration, integrity, and sustained investment in people, partnerships, and platforms.