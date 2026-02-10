Tantalizers Plc has announced that its entertainment and media subsidiary, Tantainment Limited, has received a N2 billion equity investment from RGM Materials Solutions Limited.

The disclosure was made in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange dated 9 February 2026 and signed by the company’s secretary, Olamide Babawale-Mo.

According to the filing, the funds will be deployed toward the acquisition of strategic studio equipment and the completion of ongoing works at its Ikeja-based “Chances Live Studio.”

The group stated that the investment represents a major transformation and diversification milestone for Tantainment Limited, while also signaling Tantalizers Plc’s broader expansion into the entertainment sector.

What the company is saying

According to Tantalizers Plc, the private company RGM Materials Solutions now owns a 10% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Tantainment Limited.

The holding was determined based on a recent valuation of N30 billion ($20 million) for the subsidiary.

This valuation includes Tantainment’s tech-driven live game show, ‘Chances by Tantainment’, set to launch in the second quarter of 2026, with RGM Materials’ 10% stake representing its share in the platform.

The group stated that the transaction was completed following internal approvals and is subject to post-completion filings and regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the transaction, Tantalizers’ Chairman, Alhaji Adam Nuru, said:

“Tantainment remains a tech-driven, standalone growth platform within the Group, reflecting our commitment to unlocking value responsibly and sustainably for all stakeholders.”

Get up to speed

Tantalizers’ move into media intensified in May 2025, when the company acquired Grand Media Projects Limited, a media and entertainment company founded by filmmaker Tade Ogidan.

The goal was to take the brand beyond food and into entertainment, digital content, and experience-driven offerings.

In June 2025, Tantalizers signed an agreement with Degue Broadcasting Network (DBN) Television to help revive the channel and bring fresh entertainment content to viewers.

Tade Ogidan joined the Tantalizers board in July, as the company focused on building its ‘foodtainment’ model—a blend of food services and entertainment experiences.

Tantainment Limited, the Group’s entertainment arm, develops live game shows, digital content, media production, and technology-enabled audience engagement platforms.

Its flagship show, “Chances by Tantainment”, highlights the company’s push to create engaging entertainment experiences.

What to know

RGM Materials Solutions Limited, a private company, now holds a 10% holding in Tantalizers’ subsidiary.

Tantalizers is expected to generate revenue when its ‘Chances by Tantainment’ launches in the second quarter of 2026.

The group reported a net revenue of N1.29 billion in FY2025, up 7.7% from the previous year.

The company rebounded from a pretax loss of N259.5 million in FY2024 to a profit of N85.7 million in FY2025, as operations strengthened.

The company is currently priced at N5.30, up a remarkable 112.80% year-to-date.