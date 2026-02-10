Access Bank’s proposed acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in South Africa’s Bidvest Bank has collapsed after the parties failed to secure all required regulatory approvals.

The development was disclosed by Bidvest Group, the parent company of Bidvest Bank, in an update to shareholders on Monday.

The collapse brings to an end a deal that was expected to significantly expand Access Bank’s footprint in Southern Africa.

What they are saying

Bidvest said the transaction was subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals, which were not fully met by the agreed long-stop date.

As a result, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed group confirmed that the sale agreement has been terminated.

“It is unfortunate that certain conditions were not fulfilled by Access Bank plc by the contractually agreed longstop date, resulting in the termination of the transaction,” Bidvest said.

The group added that it has now relaunched the disposal process and is moving ahead with alternative options.

“Bidvest has now relaunched the disposal process. We remain confident in our ability to successfully execute this disposal and will endeavour to accelerate transaction timeframes,” the company stated.

As of the time of this report, Access Bank had not issued a formal response to the development.

Bidvest, however, maintained that the restructuring of Bidvest Financial Services remains sound and that the decision to dispose of the bank is still a strategic imperative.

Backstory

The collapsed deal was first announced in 2024 when Access Holdings Plc disclosed that its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, had entered into a binding agreement with The Bidvest Group Limited to acquire 100 percent of Bidvest Bank.

The acquisition formed part of Access Bank’s broader strategy to deepen its presence across Africa and position itself as a key gateway to global markets.

The transaction was valued at about N238.75 billion, equivalent to R2.8 billion.

At the time, the Nigerian lender said the deal underscored its ambition to strengthen its operations in Southern Africa and enhance cross-border banking services.

The acquisition was initially expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. However, the process faced delays attributed to regulatory bottlenecks, as the deal required approvals from multiple authorities in both Nigeria and South Africa.

More insights

Following the collapse of the transaction, Bidvest said it has reinstated itself as the sole shareholder of Bidvest Bank and will continue to provide support to ensure stability during the transition period. The group stressed that the bank remains financially healthy and operationally sound.

Bidvest said the bank is well capitalised, with all key ratios above minimum regulatory requirements.

The group noted that the welfare of employees and the maintenance of high-quality service standards for clients remain priorities.

It added that Bidvest Bank will continue to operate normally while the disposal process is relaunched.

Had the acquisition been successful, Bidvest Bank would have been merged with Access Bank’s existing South African subsidiary.

The combined entity was expected to support Access Bank’s regional growth strategy across the Southern African Development Community region.

What you should know

The collapse of the Bidvest Bank deal comes despite Access Bank’s recent success in expanding its international footprint.

In July 2025, Access Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary Access Bank UK Limited, completed the acquisition of a 76 per cent majority stake in AfrAsia Bank Limited, a Mauritius-based commercial bank.

The AfrAsia transaction received all required regulatory approvals from the Bank of Mauritius and the Financial Services Commission.

AfrAsia Bank, which is headquartered in the Mauritius International Financial Centre, also maintains a representative office in South Africa, serving clients across several high-growth markets.

The acquisition added AfrAsia’s platform to Access Bank UK’s existing international network spanning London, Dubai, Paris, Hong Kong, Malta, and Lagos, reinforcing the group’s strategy of building a strong global banking franchise anchored in Africa.