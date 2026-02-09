What began as a casual roundtable quickly escalates into a high-spirited debate as host Ugodre sits down with Arnold Dublin Green, Tunji Andrews, Otunba Dele, and Sam to discuss the forces shaping Nigeria’s economy in this episode of Drinks and Mics.

The conversation began with an examination of Nigeria’s economy, focusing on inflation and GDP growth.

According to the group, the major causes of inflation and GDP growth are the increasing amount of money circulating in the system and the constant weakening of the naira against foreign currencies.

Beyond the theory, the panel also examined the National Bureau of Statistics’ methodology for calculating inflation, particularly its decision to update the base year.

The mood grew even more intense when the conversation moved to the capital markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new recapitalisation requirements for market operators. Here, some panellists criticised the regulator for what they described as limited consultation, saying industry players were often informed after decisions had already been made.

By the end of the episode, the team analysed the new inflation figures, recent policies from the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, and corporate earnings reports.

Watch the latest episode of Drinks and Mics to hear unfiltered expert analysis on policies shaping Nigeria’s economy.