President Bola Tinubu will pay a state visit to the United Kingdom in March 2026, marking Nigeria’s first such visit to the UK in 37 years.

The disclosure was made by the British Royal Family in a statement published on its official X (formerly Twitter) account late Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The visit, which will see Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, comes amid improving diplomatic and economic relations between both countries.

According to the Royal Family, the Nigerian leader will be in the UK from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19, 2026, where he will be received with full state honours.

State visits are rare diplomatic events and are often reserved for countries considered strategically important partners.

What they are saying

The Royal Family said President Tinubu accepted an invitation from King Charles III to undertake the state visit, which will be hosted at Windsor Castle.

The visit is expected to feature traditional ceremonial events as well as engagements reflecting the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the UK.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026.”

“The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle.”

This development appears to be the first time a Nigerian civilian or military leader will be accorded a state visit to the UK since 1989, underscoring the symbolic significance of the engagement.

More Insights

State visits to the United Kingdom typically involve elaborate ceremonial activities and high-level diplomatic engagements. These often include a guard of honour, carriage processions, state banquets, and closed-door meetings between leaders to discuss strategic interests.

The last Nigerian state visit to the UK took place in 1989 when military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida met with the late Queen Elizabeth II during a four-day trip. Earlier visits were recorded in 1973 by General Yakubu Gowon and in 1981 by the late President Shehu Shagari.

Although this will be President Tinubu’s first official state visit to the UK, he has previously met King Charles since assuming office in 2023. Tinubu met the monarch in November 2023 ahead of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai and was also received at Buckingham Palace for a private meeting in September 2024.

While the full agenda for the March 2026 visit has not been disclosed, state visits typically coincide with political discussions and bilateral engagements alongside ceremonial events.

Why it matters

State visits are a key instrument of soft-power diplomacy, using royal protocol and symbolism to reinforce political, economic, and cultural ties between nations. For Nigeria and the UK, the visit reflects renewed engagement built on shared history and evolving strategic interests.

Trade between the UK and Nigeria was valued at over £8 billion as of October 2025, making Nigeria one of the UK’s most important partners in Africa.

The relationship supports cooperation in security, including efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity against regional terrorism.

Bilateral ties also extend to education, migration, energy, and climate action.

The visit signals Nigeria’s intent to deepen diplomatic engagement with key global partners while positioning itself as a central player in Africa’s economic and geopolitical landscape.

What you should know

President Tinubu’s planned UK visit follows another recent high-level diplomatic engagement. In February 2026, the Nigerian leader undertook a historic state visit to Turkey, further highlighting his administration’s focus on foreign relations.

Nigeria is Turkey’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

More than 50 Turkish companies currently operate in Nigeria, with investments exceeding $400 million.

During the visit, Tinubu held bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The visit to Turkey also saw the signing of nine agreements covering defence, energy, security, research, and other strategic sectors, reinforcing Nigeria’s push to expand international partnerships alongside its upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom.